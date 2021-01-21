Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Dilscoop Down Under: Sri Lanka legend’s quiet return by Louis Cameron

Dilscoop Down Under: Sri Lanka legend’s quiet return by Louis Cameron

Jan 21, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , , , , ,

Dilscoop Down Under: Sri Lanka legend’s quiet return by Louis Cameron

One of Sri Lanka’s best ever batters has settled with his family in Melbourne’s outer suburbs, and has made a low-key cricket comeback

Dilscoop Down Under: Sri Lanka legend's quiet return

source:-cricket.com.au

 

 

Comments are closed.

eLanka