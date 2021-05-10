Diplomats vs Victorian Stars go H2H for Charity in the Caught Mahanama Bowled Vaas Trophy – Cricket Match raises $5010.00 in support of two great charities

Source:-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4XuVYndGDw

The Caught Mahanama bowled Vaas cricket match was conducted in support of two Charites, in Sri Lanka – Indra Cancer Trust and in Victoria, The Royal Childrens Hospital. This event was organised by a four-member committee led by Mr. David Cruse, Mr. Keith Thompson, Mr. Keith Jansz and Mr. Johann Jayasinha, in consultation with Roshan Mahanama and Chaminda Vaas.

The Diplomats team was Captained by Kapila Fonseka – Sri Lanka Consul General and Vice-Captained by Rez Rahim – Leading Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon.

The Victorian Stars team was captained by Keith Jansz and Vice-Captained Nash Samarakoon. The match was played at the Wheelers Hill Secondary College on a

spectacular Melbourne day, which saw the ground bathed in bright sunshine for the entire day.

Our chief guest for the day was Mrs Nataliya Rahim who had the honour of tossing the coin, and other VIP’s who joined the Diplomats team were Nick Wakeling MP, Ferntree Gully,

Bwe Thay – Victorian Multicultural Commission , Ken Jacobs former CEO Cricket Victoria. Other guess from interstate Dr Charitha and Mrs Perera joined the afternoon’s dinner & presentation from South Australia.

The game itself was played in tremendous spirit and was eventually won (some would say rather controversially) by the Diplomats in the final over of the day.

Mr. Nick Hockley CEO at Cricket Australia acknowledged this event by forwarding a video message congratulating everyone connected with this charity event, whilst also thanking all the generous sponsors for their contribution and support. The Man of the Match prize won by Kevin Tissera was kindly donated by Cricket Australia.

At the conclusion of the match all participants ventured down the road to Upali’s Restaurant (Simply Sri Lankan) for some well-earned refreshments and a typically scrumptious Sri Lankan dinner.

During the evening all participants (players & sponsors) were presented with a “Certificate of Appreciation”, which they will no doubt proudly display it in their respective offices.

Several key sponsors from our wonderful Multicultural Community were involved in this successful fundraising event.

The organising committee have already indicated that this charity match is likely to become an annual event.