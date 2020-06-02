Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June

Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June

Jun 2, 2020

Dish Sri Lankan Street Food – Regional Sri Lankan lunch served on banana leaves..starting from 14th June

Dish Sri Lankan Street Food are excited to be your Guides as you travel through Sri Lankan village style cooking featuring different regions of Sri Lanka served on Banana Leaves.

The only Lock down you need to be in is Lunch on Sunday 14th June!

Menu includes
Entree, Main & Dessert
Cost$ 35 pp
strictly limited number of seats available
3 sittings
1st sitting starting 11am till 1.25pm
2nd Sitting from 1.30pm till 2.30pm
3rd sitting from 2.30pm

  • $35 per person
  • Kids under 12 years $20

call 02 8626 2169 or info@dishevents.com.au
http //restaurant.dishevents.com.au/contact 

 




 

