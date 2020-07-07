Down memory lane at Aluthmawatha

Best of our childhood memories are from Mutwal/Modera and Mattakkuliya. No too words

Here’s bit from our lives back in the days. Hope this will be nostalgic and not put me in trouble. This was our hub, and not only for the ‘Super Teens’ as we called ourselves (the Official Teen Club, took part in Teen Club gatherings, dancing acts, talent shows ) pictured here but to all our friends and their friends from the area. We all are still best of buddies, and have extended friends coming from various schools, faiths and backgrounds. You can’t fill them in to one frame but they filled this house.

Most of you from that area will recognize the place, Abeyanayake Residence still owned by Geethal N Nishi Abeyanayake at Galwala Junction (Junction is there, expanded but ගල්වල is no more). Geethal and Sanjeewa's (Suda and Nadee too) grandmother late Olga Aunty was the sole guardian and custodian for all of us when inside. She was like the Guardian of the Galaxy of rif rats One miss, that's it, our stay will be restricted. We also used to hang out at Sanjeewa Goonasekera's place down Bloemendhal Road with late Miriam Aunty and Sujatha Aunty treating us well. If 582 is out of bound, we head over there. Other Silva family Prasanga Silva Chrishantha Silva Suchendra Silva Rukshantha Silva always there, when we are short to form a 1st XI team, Basketball or Tag Rugger. In fact the younger brothers got together and formed the second set of Super Teens.









This is how we used to hang out in the mornings and evening during the 80's and 90's at 582 Aluthmawatha Road. Admiring the busses and School vans (giving scores to the passengers, the girls ), before heading to school or during evening rush hour. Then group studying in the night during O/L or A/L years and in between watching TV if needs to take a break. When we are board, middle of the night and at dawn we venture out to reorganize Flower Pots in the neighborhood or to taste හොර තැබිලි and උනු උනූ බනිස් at the bakery down St.James Street and on return to end the night out by emptying few Milk bottles left near various doorsteps by Milco Van, of course those were of someone else's . Backyard Cricket in little space harnessed our Cricketing talent and Football which was fierce and break at least a toe, at times nuesense to the neighbors . If too much of a crowd to handle, then we head to Eli House Park. That's where the Premier League was played, Cricket, Rugby, Basketball . Players drafted in from Dehiwela and Mt. Lavinia. Carrom board was readily available at the varendha, cards and even monopoly. People who walk by also used to join in to play a කැරම් අතක් or to read the Daily News . Like a habit we all sit around the stereo set to listen SLBC Sportsround up at 7.00pm to find out news on Schools Cricket or Sri Lanka Cricket. This was also the party house, DJ's and lights and few Girls we managed to sneak in . During Christmas time place becomes very busy with training for Carol's and late Aunty Hazel giving us extra English classes. Oh we also used to gate crash unknown house parties in far far away on Samindra Madanayake s වන්ඩිය (the Jeep) or Shela's Wolkswagon. Then we do love line and love thoughts via 522226, thank God Geethal's parents were in overseas. Also riding bicycles rather race to Mattakkuliya to catch few glimpse . I think that's enough for now









While having loads of fun, we did plenty of community service and charity work at St.James’ Church or with Leo Club of Modera/Mattakkuliya. Few of us were in the Church Choir, including altar services. Helped many poor and underprivileged families by collecting money, clothing or dry rations from the community. While doing all these, we all did really study and helped each other to get through the exams, find future wives for some . Parents were on pins, but we did not dissapoint them

Happy to see though all went their ways including many of those who are not in this picture, like Charinda Perera Hamza Hidayathullah Konganige Meril Niroshan Anthony Nilantha Perera Aruna Wickramage Clyde Maris Variath Raj Selvaratnam Ninesh Amirthiah doing well in their lives but we still keep our friendships in tact, even our kids. Sad part is, life and times we spent in Modera/Mutwal/Mattakkuliya will never return and our kids will never be able to do what we did (shared only half of the memories rest over a drink ) and enjoy a community like Mutwalites so cherish those memories guys and Thank God for the blessings 🏼

Margie Weerakoon / Sujith Silva








