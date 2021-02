Dr. Neville Fernando passes away

Source:Ceylontoday

The founder of the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, Dr. Neville Fernando, has passed away.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak

The 89-year-old was receiving treatment at the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital for COVID-19 and was later admitted to the IDH hospital on the 02 February where he received treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.