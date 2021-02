Dr. Neville Fernando tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to ICU

Source:Dailymirror

Dr. Neville Fernando, the owner of Neville Fernando Hospital was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the IDH after coronavirus symptoms worsened, National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Initially, he was admitted to the Neville Fernando Hospital and later transferred to the IDH.