DR PETER JAYALOUCHANAN SELVARATNAM, VICTORIA – MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISDION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

For significant service to physiotherapy, and to professional development. Specialist Physiotherapist

Principal Director, Melbourne Spinal and Sports Medicine Clinic and Headache Centre Victoria, since 1985.

Fellow, Australian College of Physiotherapists.

Volunteer, Healthcare Fellowship (visit to Vanuatu), 2010, 2011.

Founder, Backtolife, since 2006. • Member, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy Australia (MPA), current.

Member, Australia/New Zealand Academy of Orofacial Pain (ANZAOP), current. Australian Physiotherapy Association (APA)

Established, and instructor, Level 1 Dry Needling Program, since 2004. • Examiner, Australian College of Physiotherapists, current.

Honorary Doctor of Medical Anatomy and Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, 2007.

Member, Sports Physiotherapy Australia (SPA), current.

Member, since 1986. Acupuncture and Dry Needling Group (part of the APA)

Former Victorian Representative, 2008-2009. • Chairperson, Victorian Branch, 2007. Education

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, 2006-2012.

Adjunct Association Professor, 2003-2012 and Senior Adjunct Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Monash University, 1989-2002.

Visiting Lecturer, Latrobe University, current. Sports

Consultant Physiotherapist, Sri Lankan Cricket Team, 1983-2001.

Consultant Physiotherapist, Melbourne Football Club, Australian Football League, 1989-1998.

Consultant Physiotherapist, Summer and Winter Olympic teams, 1989.

Consultant Physiotherapist, World Cup Hockey teams, 1982. Other

Volunteer, Jesuran Wellness Centre, since 2012.

Co-Author, Healing of the hurting and helping the wounded, 2019. • Co-editor and Author, Headache, Orofacial Pain and Bruxism; Multidisciplinary Approach to Diagnosis and Management, 2009.

Dr. Peter Selvaratnam

Peter is a Doctor of Medical Anatomy and a Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist (as awarded by the Australian College of Physiotherapists in 2007).

Peter is an Associate Clinical Professor at The University of Melbourne. He is also a Senior Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine, Monash University and a Visiting Lecturer at Latrobe University.

He has published papers on the spine and referred pain both in Australia, the UK and the USA. His research on the spine includes the relationship of the neck and jaw in their contribution to headaches, and investigations of spinal pain and referred shoulder and arm pain.

Peter is also co-editor and author of a new textbook, Headache, Orofacial Pain and Bruxism; Multidisciplinary Approach to Diagnosis and Management and is an examiner for the College of Physiotherapists.

Our congratulations to Peter for this tremendous achievement.