Dré Diesel provides exceptional service to real estate agents

Culture

by the Editor

7 January 2019

Dré Diesel provides exceptional service to real estate agents, and to be there when they need him. He is available via the phone, email, as well as face to face meetings. As a professional, Dré understands that real estate agents’ schedules may make physical meetings cumbersome, and so with these alternative means of communicating, Dré ensures that he is reachable.

In addition to streamlined communication, Dré pays special attention to the quality of service real estate agents require. This entails an awareness of the property market, conscientiousness toward his services, as well as always providing practical residential projects solution.

By taking a strong direction, to remain Number 1 and a leader in his field. Dré strives to remain faithful to his service model and reassures real estate agents that he has the ability to cope with challenges and will always have their best interests at heart.

When asked what his strongest motivation is, he says that it is the genuine satisfaction of real estate agents within his large network of over 700 real estate agents. Dré achieves this through a combination of value-driven advice and open lines of communication. This involves not only answering day-to-day queries, but also continually updating real estate agents with pertinent information about the residential projects space. Dré recognises the unique needs of each real estate agent, and offers advice that will make a genuine difference in their decisions.

Dré’s specialty areas across the state of New South Wales:

Austral, Bardia, Box Hill, Bringelly, Catherine Field, Cobbitty, Edmondson Park, Glenmore Park, Gregory Hills, Jorden Springs, Kellyville, Leppington, Luddenham, Marsden Park, Menangle Park, Mulgoa, Oran Park, Penrith Region, Riverstone, Rossmore, Rouse Hill, Schofields, Spring Farm, Vineyard

Website: www.drediesel.com.au

Headquarters: Sydney. New South Wales. Australia

Industry: Real Estate. Land Acquisition. Building. Construction

Type: Companies Privately Held

Founded: 2014