DRILLS FOR LEADERSHIP AND ORGANISATIONAL SKILLS – by DR.GNANA SANKARALINGAM

Success of an event depends on the President of the organisation who should possess good knowledge of the event, have demonstrable capability and also ability to lead from the front. For an important event like silver jubilee, President must have been a member ofthe organisation for long time holding various important positions including that of an executive, and demonstrated his capability by heading leading associations in organising social and sporting events. The elected President had these qualities needed to deliver it, and the choice proved correct. If President has new ideas to raise profile of the event, he needs right persons for the positions, in order to execute them. Selection must be made on merit as criteria, with a mix of veterans of proven performance and novices of potential excellence to the team. This method of appointing chairmen had desired effect judging by the final outcome. If the President expects smooth progression of the process, he should get involved in all aspects of organisation, instead of delegating the work to committee members. This policy of leadership worked well at the end with a coordinated effort in producing an orderly event of high quality.

First duty of the President is finding a suitable venue. Prime concern was that previous venue was inadequate to stage a decent tournament, due to the number of teams. After searching for grounds with six pitches or more, five fit to host the event were found, and the best Merchant Taylors’ School was chosen. As there was opposition for moving event from the previous venue, it was kept a secret between President and vice-President till it was firmly secured. Also President needs to have negotiation skills to get the best benefit to the association, which was amply demonstrated by the fact that ground was obtained virtually at no cost to the association. Deal was made in excellent manner, so that the fee paid for ground hire was offset by benefits of income from liquor stall tender and saving made from getting a hall for hospitality suite free. Venue had eight pitches to play cricket

and two more for parking over 1000 cars, that would bring in further revenue. Being not only the most picturesque venue than others, but also the location in west London with good access by road and rail, made it the most convenient to the public.

Next duty of the President is to generate adequate funds to stage the event. This task is made easy if President has high standing in society known to business leaders in UK, as well as has excellent old school ties, in lobbying business conglomerates in Sri Lanka. The elected President fitted into the description, evidenced by funds brought in. This process was set by appointing a seasoned campaigner as chairman, securing sponsorships helped by other executives as early as in December, from Bank of Ceylon and Sri Lankan Airlines who had funded FOC for years. With help of two efficient FOC members and initiative of President, it was possible to garner a silver sponsor, two bronze sponsors and four minor sponsors, totaling £29,000 worth of cash, and commitment from Sri Lankan Airlines. Also with help of chairman of marketing, a person with high level contacts, a further £3000 in cash sponsorship was pledged by Sri Lankan Airlines. With publicity campaign carried out by chairman of media, business concerns in UK belonging to Sri Lankans and others were contacted, which had resulted in participation of large number of them.

There was some issue about compliance of council regulations, which was the main cause for FOC in losing previous venues. President should be versed in council regulations rather than depend on others. Due to this advantage, President was able to prepare risk assessment manual and application package with help of vice-President and Legal officer, venturing in taking full license for the first time. It was thought that dealing with council matters should come under separate section, and new category of Trading was created, breaking it from Fund Raising. Person with ability to enforce health and safety regulations including fire hazard was needed, and quite correctly the most suitable one was chosen. Council licensing officer was helpful on these matters when sought advice by President. Insurance and license for catering to public were got from cooking stall holders, checked and submitted to council authority for approval. Meetings were held with council officers and police to implement regulations relating to noise, provision of amenities, traffic control and deployment of security. Due to this, there were no issues raised by council.

As for the souvenir, most difficult task was procurement of advertisements, leading to making an income of less than £1000 in the past. Souvenir chairman must be able to get advertisements and the ideal one for the post was selected. Souvenir size was increased to A4 from previous A5, despite several members opposing that. Hard work was done by President, not only in securing advertisements, but also creating artwork for all pages with help of printer. Silhouette of school colours under messages of OBA Presidents is an original concept of the President. Superb cover design was done by an expert in that field, which when laminated and polished, had made the souvenir very attractive. Since the souvenir was to be of larger size, charges were increased for full page to £150 from previous £125 and for half page to £100 from previous £75. Adverts collected amounted to over £6000, with President’s contribution being 17 full pages, 06 half pages and both insides of cover. 1000 copies were printed, the highest so far, and all 800 copies put out on the day were snapped up. Profit made was over £2500, surpassing previous publications.

Regarding hospitality suite, difficult thing was getting paying guests, thus causing loss making ventures in the past. Concept of hospitality suite is for entertaining special guests and sponsors and not on profit motive was not accepted and the challenge taken. Hospitality chairman must be able to get guests and suitable one for the post was found. It was decided that number of complimentary tickets be limited to 50, as for every ticket given free, you must sell three tickets to break even. Principle to conform in attracting guests is to make it value for money, thus reducing price of the ticket to £30 from previous £35, passing on benefit from free hall to guests and including free car park in the deal. A dossier describing the venue and menu was compiled, and mailed to several people. This proved a success as demand for tickets started coming in, as when in the past it was not possible to sell even 100 tickets, over 250 paying guests were present, with President’s contribution being over 50 of them. Unlike in the past, taking to account overheads and sponsorships in the final calculation, highest ever profit of around £2500 had been made.

Despite some opposition and scepticism, taking bold decisions in enhancing status of event such as moving it to better venue, increasing profile of souvenir and hospitality are examples of leadership skill. Similarly securing venue with benefit to the association in terms of logistics, publishing souvenir with higher quality and profit than before, and demonstrating that hospitality suite can be profitable at the same time entertain guests are examples of organisational skill. Principle to be followed in organising events is that one must aim for quality rather than compromising it for sake of profit. Though expense incurred in this event was far more than any previous ones, fact that this event had been of higher quality than any previous ones, justifies this. It must be worth time and money spent in producing it, so that visitors leave satisfied of attending a classic function. Since there had been several compliments expressed that it had been well organised and executed, being one of the best FOCs to be staged, proves this. There is no doubt that an event fit for the landmark Silver Jubilee had been achieved by President and his team.

