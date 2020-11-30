Due for release on Netflix on Thursday 10 December is Funny Boy

Shivantha Wijesinha

Due for release on Netflix on Thursday 10 December is Funny Boy, a feature movie based on the novel of the same name by Shyam Selvadurai, son of Ceylon tennis champion of yesteryear D.D.N. Selvadurai.

The film was produced by world-famous Indo-Canadian director and screenwriter Deepa Mehta, best known for her critically acclaimed trilogy of movies comprising Fire, Earth, and Water.

Funny Boy was shot on location in Sri Lanka, with a cast including Shivantha Wijesinha, Brandon Ingram, Tracy Holsinger and Nimmi Harasgama, the latter noted for her performances in the British-produced TV series The Good Karma Hospital, also filmed in Sri Lanka.

Shivantha Wijesinha did his high school and university education in Melbourne, where he also began his acting career with roles in local TV productions such as Kath & Kim and The Librarians, as well as a few TV commercials produced in Victoria. He then went to New York and graduated from America’s oldest acting conservatory, the American Academy of Dramatic Art (AADA). Currently based in Melbourne, Shivantha is an accomplished singer/song-writer and multi-instrumentalist musician too, with numerous movie and theatre roles to his credit, as listed in his imdb.com page:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1663577/

Funny Boy has been nominated as Canada’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 2021 Oscars.

This is a link to a 2-minute YouTube trailer of the movie.