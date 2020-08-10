Edwin Fernando fine cricketer and athlete – By Dilwin Mendis

Source: Daily News

The former Sebastianite and Methodist High School, Catamarans Sports Club, Moratuwa Sports Club and Water Resources Department cricketer Edwin Aloysius Fernando was a fine batsman who captained his Alma Mater and his Department He celebrated his 82nd birthday on 7th July 2020.

Edwin was admitted to Methodist High School, Moratumulla, Moratuwa where he played for the first eleven

In 1954 his first captain was Augustus Fernando. In the following season under Justin Fernando he got a few fifties and in 1956/57 he was the Vice Captain to Lakshman Perera. They beat Moratu Vidyalaya in the Big Match and he scored 56 runs and he was awarded school colours.









In 1957/58 he was the captain and his deputy was Christy Cooray and they played nine matches including the Big match versus Moratu Vidyalaya. He had a fine season with the bat and he became the first ever Methodian to notch up a century and it was 104 runs against Kalutara Vidyalaya and in the following week end he scored another century against Aluthgama Vidyalaya which is still a record. they were coached by Harved Fernando, H. I. Fernando and Bandula Premachandra. . The surviving oldest captain of his school 88 year old Rienzie Fernando who captained in 1951/52 season is of the opinion that the Best Batsman produced from his Alma Mater is Edwin. In addition he was a short distance athlete who went on to represent his school in Western Province in 100, 220 and 110 yards hurdles.

After leaving school he joined the Water Resources Department, Ratmalana and during this period there was no cricket team over there and in 1964 they formed a cricket team and they participated in the State Services “F” Division Tournament and they won the Championship and were promoted to “E” Division.

He played for Catamarans Sports Club Moratuwa in Sara Trophy for three years under Old Johnian Hugh Caldera along with S. E. G. Perera, K. T. Saradiel, Nihal de Mel, Ben Fernando, Marcus Fernando, Lloyd Perera to mention a few and later he joined Moratuwa Sports Club and played in Division Three Daily News Tournament for a couple of years







