by In

Eerier the Silence-Louder the Sound! By Oscar E V Fernando

We sat in ease and looked down upon-

The less in fortune-disabled in form.

We let them eat the crumbs that fell-and we-we walloped the steak-

So rich in spices and seasoned to taste!

Did we ever think of the poor-when we saw them open mouthed?

To urine-and dung-to quench thirst and appease hunger?

Let them be-let us do the tango with eyes closed to that misery-

For it is their destiny-what business is it to disturb our dance so melodiously tender?

Fattened the chick caged till it gains weight to match the price.

Broiler they called-and so manufactured and labelled in style.

With legs up to tempt tear to pieces-ready for the table

And satisfy greed of both buyer and seller from farm yard stable

The pig that made the screechy grunt so loud-it even reached the table

When it ran round fence to escape knife pointed to slit its throat-

Did we think the grunt will fade when flesh is gorged unabated?

No-it turned to cholesterol killing with no knife-but only a stroke!

And-this is only a pig-you would say!

What about the infant in womb so killed with forceps crushing toes to skull?

We have seen the sac receding the forceps perhaps screaming-let me live-let me live.

Were we so foolish to think that it will not take its toll-with depression and likes for the shrink to deal?

What of ravages to nature-so blatantly done?

Damming of rivers diverting that natural flow

To appease greed of those that want more and more

Emitting gases-heating temperature with fossil fuel burnt.

Time to stop this wild goose chase before birds that now chirp

Come down to peck and hurt-with falcons and eagles meeting human eyes to be gorged!

Wild elephants knocking doors for humans to kill and creepy crawlers raise their hoods-

For all that was done centuries past-letting their blood to taste our buds.

Get thee down from the high horse of pride and greed

Look around and feel for the poor-

Feed them-clothe them and shelter them

To avoid the vast gloom awaiting human doom.

Has not the time come to halt this weary race-

And think of reforming with kindness compassion and love

Shown to all living creatures with no greed to swell our wealth

Which we find cannot be used in this forced spell in isolation swell.

We now know-who has the last laugh-the virus-even briefly-so we hope

With world frenzied to find the vaccine to stop this creature so bold

But stop it will-when we get off the high horse and look around

For that simple life-to live and let live-to halt the inevitable doom.

Oscar E V Fernando

April 2020







