Eggs Boost your energy,and immune system to fight against viral infections by Harold Gunatillake

Website: www.Doctorharold.com

Transcript:

Eat as many eggs at times like this

To boost your immune system & bliss

Spending so much time cooped up at home during curfew and lock down days, can lead to lethargy, depression, ill-nourishment due to lack of food, worsening your chronic diseases, like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and most of all weaken your immune system.



On the other hand, lot of people feeling guilty about finding comfort in food and eating differently right now. Why? Because we’re during a crisis, a time when routines are suspended, and some health habits are bound to change. You may not have the energy to exercise. You may have trouble sleeping. And yes, you may be eating more than usual or enjoying richer foods.



For your internal health sake, a reasonable way of curbing the spread of corona virus is not exiling in your own home, but getting out in the sun, exercising, keeping your social distance strictly, and washing your hands on touching any surface and avoiding touching your eye lids, nostrils and mouth.

Australian model is just that, and the results are inspiring.

Whilst you are exiled in your own home, nutrition plays an important part, in boosting your immune system to prevent contracting the corona virus.



Eggs seem to have all the essentials to survive during such times

Eggs are a very good source of inexpensive, high quality protein.

A single egg has 70 calories and has 6 grams of protein. Proteins

Eat a variety of protein foods including seafood, lean meat, poultry, eggs, beans and peas, soy products and unsalted nuts and seeds.



You will consume 4 to 5 grams of protein, just 17 calories, and virtually no fat in a single large egg white. Egg whites are also a good source of leucine, an amino acid that may help you lose weight. It is a good source of riboflavin and selenium.

The protein in the egg white is called Ovalbumin.

One egg provides more than six grams of protein, or 13 percent of the recommended Daily Value (DV),” said Dr. Mitch Kanter, executive director of the Egg Nutrition Center, the research arm of the American Egg Board. Egg whites contain more than half (four of the six grams) of an egg’s protein. The journal Proteome Science explained the biological function of the egg white, or albumen: “The egg white functions as a shock-absorber, keeps the yolk in place, constitutes an antimicrobial barrier, and provides water, protein and other nutrients to the developing embryo. Besides these biological roles it is an inexpensive source of high-quality protein for food industries.”

Egg white contains 54 milligrams of potassium, and 55mg of sodium, essential minerals.

Vitamin A helps regulate the immune system and protect against infections by keeping skin and tissues in the mouth, stomach, intestines and respiratory system healthy.

Egg white has no saturated fat or cholesterol, carbohydrates or sugar.

Both the white and yolk of an egg are rich in nutrients, including proteins, vitamins and minerals. The yolk also contains cholesterol, fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins D and E) and essential fatty acids The yolk also contains proteins, but more than half are found in the white of egg.

Eggs are rich in vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper.

Egg yolk also has fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

Some brands of eggs contain omega-3 fatty acids.

Medium size boiled egg contains

84 calories, 8.3g protein, 5.7g fat, 1.6g sat fat.

Cholesterol

Yes, eggs contain high levels of cholesterol and it was once believed eating eggs was a health risk than a healthy food.

Today, we believe that eggs once nicknamed a ball of cholesterol, is safe and healthy.

It is the saturated fats in food you eat that is used by the liver to form cholesterol.

Cholesterol in food is rejected by the liver and excreted in the bile acids for recycling in the gut.

So, now it is believed that the cholesterol in the egg you eat does not influence the blood cholesterol.

Eggs have very little saturated fat, too.

So, now it is believed that eggs promote heart health. They also contain betaine and choline

Choline is essential for brain development.

A recent study of nearly half a million people in China suggests that eating one egg a day may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke,

Bottom line:

Eat two eggs a day, especially when you are in quarantine or self-exiled in the current corona endemic.

Do walk daily in your back yard or indoors to activate your metabolic processed to keep you healthy.

Consume a high protein diet, including seafood, lean meat, poultry, eggs, beans peas, soy products and unsalted nuts and seeds.

Hope this talk was useful.

Stay safe in your home surroundings, play with your kids and be happy.

Goodbye for now

Breaking News

Sri Lanka has relaxed curfew from today for 15 hours today in 18 districts

4,400 buses and 400 trains will be operative from Wednesday

Hand washing and disinfection facilities have been provided at railway stations and bus terminals and bus stands for passengers. “Please don’t think the relaxation of the curfew as an opportunity given to go on picnics, to have New Year trips or pilgrimages. The main objective of the lifting of the curfew is to restart the production drive that had been at a standstill for nearly a month.

Sri Lanka has shown big progress in combating the COVID-19







