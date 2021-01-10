Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 10 Jan 2021 – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 10 Jan 2021 – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

A tribute to my friend Lucien Perera – by Desmond Kelly

“The beautiful butterfly mountain” – By Des Kelly

A Precious photo of the “Senior “ Seniors – by Somasundaram Skandakumar

The Body Shop launches campaign with Oxfam; invites customers to join fight against period poverty in Sri Lanka

Unbowed and unafraid, Lasantha spoke truth to power – By D.B.S. Jeyaraj

Remembering “Walloops”: Father of Cardiology in SL – By Dr Upul Wijayawardhana

Search for Ehelepola’s grave in Mauritius

What does extra salt do to your body- the planet’s tastiest mineral?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Bogoda Wooden Bridge – oldest surviving wooden bridge in Sri Lanka By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Remembering cricketing great, P.I. (Ian) Pieris (1955)

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Big Match Hero JAYAMPATHI WEERASEKERA is no more

A few thoughts on Sri Lanka to begin 2021

Artist Spotlight of SLDF 2021 Anoma Wijewardene

Flying to the Northern Warfront in the 1990s Part 2 – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE NEW YEAR 2021

World’s Largest Virtual Hallelujah Chorus

Koththamalli – Gypsies | Official Music Video | MEntertainments

Happy and safe New Year – Auld Lang Syne

Kedelle Aethi Wu – Dinakshie Priyasad

Scenic Beauty of Sri Lanka – Song by A E Manoharan

Perera & Sons Breudher – Limited Stock – at Sunil’s Spice Centre, Thornleigh (Sydney)

A TRIBUTE – CHRIS GREET: Deep feelings not always shown, heartfelt merriment on display by Ernest Macintyre

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, January 08, 2021

BBC Interview with Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator for the Oxford Vaccine group, on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Pranaya (2020) Full Sinhala Movie

Ivan Thanthiran-Tamil Full Movie

Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituaries – December 2020

