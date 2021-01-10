eLanka Newsletter – 10 Jan 2021 – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Jan 10, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged A E ManoharanA E Manoharan, Dr Gamini Goonetilleke, Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, Ivan Thanthiran eLanka Newsletter – 10 Jan 2021 – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter A tribute to my friend Lucien Perera – by Desmond Kelly “The beautiful butterfly mountain” – By Des Kelly A Precious photo of the “Senior “ Seniors – by Somasundaram Skandakumar The Body Shop launches campaign with Oxfam; invites customers to join fight against period poverty in Sri Lanka Unbowed and unafraid, Lasantha spoke truth to power – By D.B.S. Jeyaraj Remembering “Walloops”: Father of Cardiology in SL – By Dr Upul Wijayawardhana Search for Ehelepola’s grave in Mauritius What does extra salt do to your body- the planet’s tastiest mineral?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Bogoda Wooden Bridge – oldest surviving wooden bridge in Sri Lanka By Arundathie Abeysinghe Remembering cricketing great, P.I. (Ian) Pieris (1955) Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Big Match Hero JAYAMPATHI WEERASEKERA is no more A few thoughts on Sri Lanka to begin 2021 Artist Spotlight of SLDF 2021 Anoma Wijewardene Flying to the Northern Warfront in the 1990s Part 2 – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE NEW YEAR 2021 World’s Largest Virtual Hallelujah Chorus Koththamalli – Gypsies | Official Music Video | MEntertainments Happy and safe New Year – Auld Lang Syne Kedelle Aethi Wu – Dinakshie Priyasad Scenic Beauty of Sri Lanka – Song by A E Manoharan Perera & Sons Breudher – Limited Stock – at Sunil’s Spice Centre, Thornleigh (Sydney) A TRIBUTE – CHRIS GREET: Deep feelings not always shown, heartfelt merriment on display by Ernest Macintyre John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, January 08, 2021 BBC Interview with Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator for the Oxford Vaccine group, on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Pranaya (2020) Full Sinhala Movie Ivan Thanthiran-Tamil Full Movie Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ? eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituaries – December 2020 Click below for events Share This Post Prev British-Sri Lankans recognized in Queen’s Honor List Next England tour to Sri Lanka 2021: When the Test series starts, dates, squad and how to watch live on TV by Chris Stocks