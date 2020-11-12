Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 11th Nov – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 12, 2020

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Kid talent does Sri Lanka – and Sri Lankan cuisine – proud! – By Aubrey Joachim

“LENTIL AS ANYTHING” – Introduction by Des Kelly

I AM JUST A STORY TELLER… Anne de Costa

Multicultural Wellbeing Forum

Family sagas and a peek at Victorian Ceylon’s westernised bourgeoisie – By Yomal Senerath-Yapa

JOY IN COMMEMORATING A DEATH ANNIVERSARY – by Algi Wijewickrema

The happy isle that was – By Oscar E V Fernando

What happens to dietary fats in the body?-Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kitulgala Beli Lena Cave – archaeological treasure trove By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka cricketers duped by racketeers

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Farewell Mr Nimal Bandara – Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Lentil As Anything – the History – with Shanka Fernando

13TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY FUNDRAISING DINNER @ Bowman Hall

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – by Patrick Ranasinghe

After 100+ Pilot Whales Get Stranded on Beach, Sri Lankans Mount Epic Rescue – by Malaka Rodrigo

Le Petit Chef

Story Of The Last Ceylonese Afgans & Their Struggle To Survive-By Tanmaya Das

Did you grow up in Sri Lanka with these brands or things?

Junior MasterChef Australia – Meet Georgia

Call of the Sea.

Disce aut Discede – by Gamini Seneviratne

Alston Koch at Central American Educativa Fiesta

Boodin Jodu-Sinhala Movie

You’re Drinking Your Coffee at the Wrong Time – By Starre Vartan

MUMBAI KA SHER-Tamil Movie 2020

The Leopards of Wilpattu National Park

