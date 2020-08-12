eLanka Newsletter – 12 Aug – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
THE HISTORY OF TEA AND CRICKET IN SRI LANKA – BY David Colin Thome
“DREAMWORLD REVISITED” By Des Kelly
Royalists elected to Parliament 2020 – Prepared by eLanka
Sri Lankan-born Mars 2020 engineer who designed NASA rover’s internal electrical layout – By Ranjini Fernando
mahil-wijesinghe
Major Announcement: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
A Day On Batticaloa Lagoon & Elephant Delights on the Polonnaruwa – ‘Batti’ Road – Stefan 2020
https://www.elanka.com.au/calcium-channel-blockers-by-dr-harold-gunatillake/
A lost Kingdom – by MAHIL WIJESINGHE
Antonian Franklyn Burke brought honour and fame to his school – Hafiz Marikar
BECOMING A MINIMALIST – SRI LANKAN STYLE
Ancestral Powers & Properties – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam
Bonikka – Sinhala Full Movie
JIIVA Tamil Thriller Full Movie
LanCatholic – Quarterly Newsletter of the Sri Lankan New South Wales Catholic Association Volume 1 Issue 1 August 2020
