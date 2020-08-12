Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 12 Aug – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 12 Aug – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

THE HISTORY OF TEA AND CRICKET IN SRI LANKA – BY David Colin Thome 

“DREAMWORLD REVISITED” By Des Kelly 

Royalists elected to Parliament 2020 – Prepared by eLanka

Sri Lankan-born Mars 2020 engineer who designed NASA rover’s internal electrical layout – By Ranjini Fernando

mahil-wijesinghe

Major Announcement: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

A Day On Batticaloa Lagoon & Elephant Delights on the Polonnaruwa – ‘Batti’ Road – Stefan 2020

https://www.elanka.com.au/calcium-channel-blockers-by-dr-harold-gunatillake/

A lost Kingdom – by MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Antonian Franklyn Burke brought honour and fame to his school – Hafiz Marikar

BECOMING A MINIMALIST – SRI LANKAN STYLE

Ancestral Powers & Properties – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam

Bonikka – Sinhala Full Movie

JIIVA Tamil Thriller Full Movie

LanCatholic – Quarterly Newsletter of the Sri Lankan New South Wales Catholic Association Volume 1 Issue 1 August 2020

