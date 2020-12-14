eLanka Newsletter – 13 Dec – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 14, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Dr.Gnana Sankaralingam, eLanka Website Design, Savithri Rodrigo, Srimali Fonseka eLanka Newsletter – 13 Dec – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Prime Minister – Scott Morrison – Opinion – 2020 Wrap up CHRISTMAS IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS IN CEYLON – by Noel Cruz (Introduction by Des Kelly) Master Builders WA ‘Women Building Australia’ – Jane Arnolda – Wins Consultant Professional category The Jazz Singer – by Patrick Ranasinghe It is Written – by Lucky Navaratne 40th: AGM of the Old Antonian Social Club Sri Lankan Food Take Away – A Great Success Railway Cafe video and tyranscript-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Sembuwatta Lake – magnificent splendor amidst verdant vistas By Arundathie Abeysinghe John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, Friday, December 11, 2020 Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Colombo 21 – Sri Lankan Restaurant – Castle Hill (Sydney) Sri Lanka v England: Two-Test tour rearranged for January Australia and India partner on COVID-19 research Light Railway System for Jaffna Peninsula Dr.Gnana Sankaralingam Kerrigan and his 6 Priceless Treasure Children are #1 “Scrabble” *The good old days in good old Ceylon* – by Ms.Therese Nilmini Sir Winston Churchill’s position on whisky eLanka Website Design Services The Past Presidents of the Old Joes Club dinner at the Colombo Club Silver Fawn Club Inc. Celebrating 50 Years New Year’s Eve Dinner – 31 Dec 2020 Publishing a collection of short stories written by people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia Calling for Contributions Cinematic Sri Lanka : Explore Pasikuda Mal Sara- Sinhala Full movie| Rithu Akarsha | Srimali Fonseka 100 (Tamil) | Full Movie Seeking to Contact Distant Drums (A Jim Reeves Cover) By Gehan Gunasekera Falcon Financial Services Calling Overseas qualified Accountants…. Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev “THE MAN IN THE HAT” – By Des Kelly Next That Icelandic Air Crash – 1978 By George Braine