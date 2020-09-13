eLanka Newsletter – 13 Sept – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, #1 on more than SIX Charts
MESSAGE TO ALL LANKAN /AUSSIES – By Des Kelly
A Life Hack for when we’re Burnt Out & Broken Down – By Uma Panch
Australian Government: Department of Defence presents 600 books to the Commandant of the Sri Lankan National Defence College
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
King Asoka’s Veterinary Hospital – by Noel Nadesan
Bahiravakanda Vihara Buddha Statue in Kandy – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Kidney disease a complication of Diabetes-by Harold Gunatillake
27-year-old Gauravdeep Singh Narang was on his way home after finishing his day’s work as a food delivery driver when he died in a tragic car crash in Melbourne last week -BY AVNEET ARORA
Uvaisul Karnain excellent hockey player and cricketer-Althaf Nawaz
Sri Lanka-Australia-New Zealand Business Council 25th Annual General Meeting
ILLEGAL AUSTRALIAN DRUG REHAB-by Piyumi Fonseka
Nibbana – By Sahan Weerasooriya
Eleven Things We Have The Burghers To Thank For-by Shannine Daniel
A few days in Yala -September 2020 – By Stefan D’silva
Noel News- By Noel Whittaker
Sigiriya – Garden City of King Kassyapa – unimaginable- by Harold Gunatillake
Expats & Travelers: Arugam Bay, Hippy Market in Sri Lanka
LEARN TO MAKE HOPPERS IN JUST 2 MINUTES | විනාඩිදෙකෙන් හරියට ආප්ප හදමු | SIMPLE & EASY | REVEALED -by Manjula Fernando (Sri lankan Street Food by Manjula Fernando)
Doni | Sinhala Film
Nayanthara
JobKeeper changes have passed Parliament — here’s what you need to know: by political reporter Jordan Hayne
Obituary: Asoka Perera
Obituary Notices -September
