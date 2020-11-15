Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 15th Nov – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 15th Nov – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 15, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 15th Nov – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Lankan family in distress impresses Aussie community. By Aubrey Joachim

Positivity is the Key – By Des Kelly & Pfizer & Biontech Say Early Tests Show Coronavirus Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Sri Lankan- born quadriplegic Doctor Dinesh Palipana named Queensland’s 2021 Australian of Year

Sri Lankan- born quadriplegic Doctor Dinesh Palipana named Queensland’s 2021 Australian of Year

Kamala Devi Harris and the destiny-changing coconuts from Chennai – by NARAYANAN V

Quadriplegic Gold Coast spinal doctor is Queensland’s Australian of the Year

FOND FAREWELL – CAPTAIN VANDERSTRAATEN – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena

St. Anthony’s College, Kandy Class of 1999 Reunion

Kid talent does Sri Lanka – and Sri Lankan cuisine – proud! – By Aubrey Joachim

Are you constipated?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Wales Park with majestic views of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe

A hefty cost to return home-by Piyumi Fonseka

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Coconut Oil – By Dr Kumudini Jayasinghe

Dalada Maligawa: Setting pace for offering the Katina Cheevaraya-by L.B Senarathne

Noel News

Pollution round the Kandy Lake – Written by Dr harold Gunatillake-Health writer

The husband-and-wife Research Team behind the leading vaccine to solve COVID-19

In Pictures: Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’s US election win

The race for spots heats up – by Lance Jenkinson

Enjoy the bright sunny days !

eLanka Website Design Services

New Electric Vehicle – Next time you visit BUNNINGS ..and no licence needed!

A JAPANESE METHOD TO RELAX IN 5 MINUTES

Lentil As Anything – the History – with Shanka Fernando

I AM JUST A STORY TELLER…

Wanasara-Sinhala Full Movie

Maan Karate – Tamil Full Movie

Asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild illnesses would not be contagious after 7 days -Prof. Neelika Malavige-by Susitha Fernando

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices
November

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate




Comments are closed.

eLanka