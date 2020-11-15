eLanka Newsletter – 15th Nov – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Lankan family in distress impresses Aussie community. By Aubrey Joachim
Positivity is the Key – By Des Kelly & Pfizer & Biontech Say Early Tests Show Coronavirus Vaccine More Than 90% Effective
Sri Lankan- born quadriplegic Doctor Dinesh Palipana named Queensland’s 2021 Australian of Year
Sri Lankan- born quadriplegic Doctor Dinesh Palipana named Queensland’s 2021 Australian of Year
Kamala Devi Harris and the destiny-changing coconuts from Chennai – by NARAYANAN V
Quadriplegic Gold Coast spinal doctor is Queensland’s Australian of the Year
FOND FAREWELL – CAPTAIN VANDERSTRAATEN – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena
St. Anthony’s College, Kandy Class of 1999 Reunion
Kid talent does Sri Lanka – and Sri Lankan cuisine – proud! – By Aubrey Joachim
Are you constipated?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Wales Park with majestic views of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe
A hefty cost to return home-by Piyumi Fonseka
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Coconut Oil – By Dr Kumudini Jayasinghe
Dalada Maligawa: Setting pace for offering the Katina Cheevaraya-by L.B Senarathne
Noel News
Pollution round the Kandy Lake – Written by Dr harold Gunatillake-Health writer
The husband-and-wife Research Team behind the leading vaccine to solve COVID-19
In Pictures: Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’s US election win
The race for spots heats up – by Lance Jenkinson
Enjoy the bright sunny days !
eLanka Website Design Services
New Electric Vehicle – Next time you visit BUNNINGS ..and no licence needed!
A JAPANESE METHOD TO RELAX IN 5 MINUTES
Lentil As Anything – the History – with Shanka Fernando
I AM JUST A STORY TELLER…
Wanasara-Sinhala Full Movie
Maan Karate – Tamil Full Movie
Asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and those with mild illnesses would not be contagious after 7 days -Prof. Neelika Malavige-by Susitha Fernando
eLanka Marriage Proposals
Obituary Notices
November