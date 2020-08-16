eLanka Newsletter – 16 Aug – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Kamala Harris’ New Chief Of Staff Rohini Kosoglu On Having A “Pipeline Of Talent” For POC
“Boogie Woogie Baby” – By Des Kelly
Trini Lopez, singer and Dirty Dozen actor, dies with coronavirus at 83
ROHINI LAKSHMI KOSOGLU – Chief of Staff of VP Candidate Kamala Harris’ is Sri Lankan-American – By Upali Obeyesekere
Dreams from her mother: How Shyamala Gopalan prepared Kamala Harris for the White House – By Sunil Adam
A new era for the Lions – By Nick Creely
Trini Lopez Live In Concert Brussels 1964 – By Patrick Ranasinghe
Discussing common health issues affecting us with age & sharing comments for better health & longevity-By Dr.Harold Gunatillake
Stress Management Webinar – By Uma Panch (Sydney, Australia)
US VP Candidate Kamala Harris making Masala Dosa
Y. C. Chang, a rugby stalwart with immense potential-by Hafiz Marikar
Eternal River-Flowing-Flowing and Flowing Along – by Oscar E V Fernando
We try Sri Lankan food for the first time | Short Eats Sri Lankan Van | what to do in Canberra
Royalists elected to Parliament 2020 – Prepared by eLanka
MUMBAI KA SHER- Tamil Full Movie
Sri Lankan-born Mars 2020 engineer who designed NASA rover’s internal electrical layout – By Ranjini Fernando
