eLanka Newsletter – 16 Aug – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 16 Aug – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Kamala Harris’ New Chief Of Staff Rohini Kosoglu On Having A “Pipeline Of Talent” For POC

“Boogie Woogie Baby” – By Des Kelly

Trini Lopez, singer and Dirty Dozen actor, dies with coronavirus at 83

ROHINI LAKSHMI KOSOGLU – Chief of Staff of VP Candidate Kamala Harris’ is Sri Lankan-American – By Upali Obeyesekere

Dreams from her mother: How Shyamala Gopalan prepared Kamala Harris for the White House – By Sunil Adam

A new era for the Lions – By Nick Creely

Trini Lopez Live In Concert Brussels 1964 – By Patrick Ranasinghe

Discussing common health issues affecting us with age & sharing comments for better health & longevity-By Dr.Harold Gunatillake

Stress Management Webinar – By Uma Panch (Sydney, Australia)

US VP Candidate Kamala Harris making Masala Dosa

Y. C. Chang, a rugby stalwart with immense potential-by Hafiz Marikar

Eternal River-Flowing-Flowing and Flowing Along – by Oscar E V Fernando

We try Sri Lankan food for the first time | Short Eats Sri Lankan Van | what to do in Canberra

Royalists elected to Parliament 2020 – Prepared by eLanka

MUMBAI KA SHER- Tamil Full Movie

Sri Lankan-born Mars 2020 engineer who designed NASA rover’s internal electrical layout – By Ranjini Fernando

