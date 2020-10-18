Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 18th Oct – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 18th Oct – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Consul General pays a courtesy call on with Her Excellency, the Governor of New South Wales

CICERO’S COMMENT – By Des Kelly

Crowdfunding fight to save pay-as-you-can Lentil As Anything restaurants during COVID-19 recession-Cheryl Hall

An American’s Opinion of Australia – by David Mason

Photos from the Consul General of Sri Lanka Sydney office – photos

Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic ‘800’-By PTI

Mr. Ranjith Weerasena – Vice Patron and former President of the St Peter’s OBU

Osteoporosis-who gets it?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Ex Servicemen Project

England tour to Sri Lanka – Mickey Arthur ‘really positive’ fixtures will go ahead-Andrew Fidel Fernando

Adihetty looking to impress – By Nick Creely

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Juggler like no other – By Des Kelly

Galana Ganga & Rahath Himiwarun

The Graham Norton Show – Explaining cricket to Jennifer Lopez, Freddie Flintoff, David Mitchell

Senarath Kulathilake was an excellent scrum half-by Althaf Nawaz

Mysteries of Hennangela & Rambakan Oya – By Stefan D’silva

Saman the athlete turned ruggerite-by Althaf Nawaz

An interesting read on how certain phrases we used today evolved – By – Dan Steele

What Waugh saw, and how it changed him – By GREG BEARUP

Plants animals and peoples – By Oscar E V Fernando

Blessed Carlo Acutis; first Saint in jeans, T-shirt and a computer Wizard – By Anton Abeyesekera

Rebuilding of the economy in post-COVID-19 era: Acquisition of technology a must-W.A Wijewardena

OF HUMAN BONDAGE – Swami Agnivesh died on September 11th: The liberator of India’s bonded labourers was 80

Mashup Cover by Kochchi (KOච්CHI)

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Savoury Stuffed Dates

Ko 2 Tamil Full Movie

PICTURES THAT PERFECTLY SUM UP CANADA AND ITS PEOPLE

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Sri Lanka Newspapers

Obituary Notices – October

