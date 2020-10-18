eLanka Newsletter – 18th Oct – 5th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Consul General pays a courtesy call on with Her Excellency, the Governor of New South Wales
CICERO’S COMMENT – By Des Kelly
Crowdfunding fight to save pay-as-you-can Lentil As Anything restaurants during COVID-19 recession-Cheryl Hall
An American’s Opinion of Australia – by David Mason
Photos from the Consul General of Sri Lanka Sydney office – photos
Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic ‘800’-By PTI
Mr. Ranjith Weerasena – Vice Patron and former President of the St Peter’s OBU
Osteoporosis-who gets it?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Ex Servicemen Project
England tour to Sri Lanka – Mickey Arthur ‘really positive’ fixtures will go ahead-Andrew Fidel Fernando
Adihetty looking to impress – By Nick Creely
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Juggler like no other – By Des Kelly
Galana Ganga & Rahath Himiwarun
The Graham Norton Show – Explaining cricket to Jennifer Lopez, Freddie Flintoff, David Mitchell
Senarath Kulathilake was an excellent scrum half-by Althaf Nawaz
Mysteries of Hennangela & Rambakan Oya – By Stefan D’silva
Saman the athlete turned ruggerite-by Althaf Nawaz
An interesting read on how certain phrases we used today evolved – By – Dan Steele
What Waugh saw, and how it changed him – By GREG BEARUP
Plants animals and peoples – By Oscar E V Fernando
Blessed Carlo Acutis; first Saint in jeans, T-shirt and a computer Wizard – By Anton Abeyesekera
Rebuilding of the economy in post-COVID-19 era: Acquisition of technology a must-W.A Wijewardena
OF HUMAN BONDAGE – Swami Agnivesh died on September 11th: The liberator of India’s bonded labourers was 80
Mashup Cover by Kochchi (KOච්CHI)
Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Savoury Stuffed Dates
Ko 2 Tamil Full Movie
PICTURES THAT PERFECTLY SUM UP CANADA AND ITS PEOPLE
eLanka Marriage Proposals
Sri Lanka Newspapers
Obituary Notices – October
