Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 19 Aug – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 19 Aug – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Aug 19, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – 19 Aug – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka - Sri Lankans in Australia

Stress Management Webinar – By Uma Panch (Sydney, Australia) 

“HEY HEY, WE’RE THE BEATLES” – By Des Kelly 

Kerrigan La-Brooy – “New Hallelujah” – Another Number One 

‘I wanna keep going out’: Campaign urges young people to socialise responsibly – By Andrew Taylor Source: Sydney Morning Herald

Japan remembers Prof. Dammika Ganganath Dissanayake with fond memories 

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – Media Release – Citizenship appointments resume 

Trini Lopez Live In Concert Brussels 1964 – By Patrick Ranasinghe 

Video on Resistant Starch and health benefits by Dr Harold Gunatillake 

Kamala Harris’ New Chief Of Staff Rohini Kosoglu On Having A “Pipeline Of Talent” For POC

Watch Top 10 Car Producing Countries from 1950 – 2019

We try Sri Lankan food for the first time | Short Eats Sri Lankan Van | what to do in Canberra

Rembrandt’s Mughal Collection

Dreams from her mother: How Shyamala Gopalan prepared Kamala Harris for the White House – By Sunil Adam

INVENTIONS BY WOMEN

Weli Pawuru Sinhala Movie

MUMBAI KA SHER- Tamil Full Movie

A new era for the Lions – By Nick Creely

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of