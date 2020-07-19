Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 19 July – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 19 July – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jul 19, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters, useful links Tagged , , , , , , , , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – 19 July – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

The Peterite Chorale: A Brief History

“GOD’S CREATIONS, ALL” – By Des Kelly (Editor-In-Chief) eLanka

Mr. TIDDY WIJERATNE – dedicated teacher and an inspiring cricket coach at St. Anthony’s College

6 Royalists have become Commander of Sri Lanka Navy

ANURA TENNEKOON’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY – Passionately Cricket

Noel News – By Noel Whittaker

To Canada with Love from Sri Lanka – A Beautiful song presentation from Sri Lankans in Mississauga!.

Anuradhapura Kingdom & heritage-Harold GunatillakeSCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program

Open Mike with Emcee Duke Ramachandran

“Brief introduction of the arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka)”.By Noor Rahim

Memories….photo of “Old Josephians in Melbourne 2015”

Kerrigan La-Brooy #1 on Aussie Charts for the 2nd Consecutive Week

SCC – Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In – 8th August 2020 (Sydney event)

Cancellation of Ceylon Society Meeting (planned for 30th August 2020 – now cancelled)

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of