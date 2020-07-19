eLanka Newsletter – 19 July – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
The Peterite Chorale: A Brief History
“GOD’S CREATIONS, ALL” – By Des Kelly (Editor-In-Chief) eLanka
Mr. TIDDY WIJERATNE – dedicated teacher and an inspiring cricket coach at St. Anthony’s College
6 Royalists have become Commander of Sri Lanka Navy
ANURA TENNEKOON’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY – Passionately Cricket
Noel News – By Noel Whittaker
To Canada with Love from Sri Lanka – A Beautiful song presentation from Sri Lankans in Mississauga!.
Anuradhapura Kingdom & heritage-Harold GunatillakeSCC & SCF – COVID-19 Community Support Program
Open Mike with Emcee Duke Ramachandran
“Brief introduction of the arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka)”.By Noor Rahim
Memories….photo of “Old Josephians in Melbourne 2015”
Kerrigan La-Brooy #1 on Aussie Charts for the 2nd Consecutive Week
SCC – Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In – 8th August 2020 (Sydney event)
Cancellation of Ceylon Society Meeting (planned for 30th August 2020 – now cancelled)
