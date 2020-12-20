Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 20 Dec – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 20 Dec – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Webinar on Business Environment and Opportunities for Joint Collaboration with Australia

“THE MAN IN THE HAT” – By Des Kelly

DON BRADMAN AND HIS MEN IN CEYLON – by Neville Jayaweera

Amenthi Jasinghe – Top award for Graduate Certificate of Humanitarian Leadership Alumna – Deakin University 2020

SRI LANKA’S FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL DESIGN FESTIVAL TO SHOWCASE ‘DESIGNED AND MADE IN SRI LANKA’ GLOBALLY Sri Lanka Design Festival 2021

Christmas with COVID-19 & beyond Dr Remy Perumal Retired Consultant Physician & Freelance Journalist

CHRISTMAS BENEATH THE CORONA CLOUD – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena

Health & Views December 2nd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Ravana Ella and Ravana Cave – entwined in myth and legend By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Rare Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Cricket Photos – including the Ceylon 1958 Cricket Team

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy

Warden’s Letter to all Old Boys – Christmas 2020

Clyde Carols By Candlelight – Saturday, 19 December 2020 at 18:30

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, Friday, December 18, 2020

Sri Lankan Christmas Cake : Part 1 – a bit of spicy history

Jean Van Heer White Christmas

Sri Lankan Christmas Cake – Spice Voyage Recipe #2

Pressure Drop Live stream Friday 18th December

The Music Of Don McLean- by Patrick Ranasinghe

Noel News

SLNSWCA – Invitation: NEW YEARS EVE HOLY MASS – Your attendance must be registered

Business Networking Meeting in Sydney – Consulate General of Sri Lanka Sydney

“SOMETHING WORTH WATCHING” – By Des Kelly

The De Lanerolle Brothers “Novel Christmas Concert” Sunday 20th Dec 5.30 PM (Sri Lanka time)

Tanisha and Tishona Thayaparan sisters from Sydney performing O Come O Come Emmanuel at Platinum Vocal Studio

Booth Athma-Sinhala Full Movie

TONY JAA | Tamil Movie 2020

SEEKING TO CONTACT

Publishing a collection of short stories written by people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia Calling for Contributions

Obituary: In Celebration and Loving memory of Kumarika Misso

