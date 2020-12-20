eLanka Newsletter – 20 Dec – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 20, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy, John Keells Stock Brokers, Patrick Ranasinghe eLanka Newsletter – 20 Dec – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Webinar on Business Environment and Opportunities for Joint Collaboration with Australia “THE MAN IN THE HAT” – By Des Kelly DON BRADMAN AND HIS MEN IN CEYLON – by Neville Jayaweera Amenthi Jasinghe – Top award for Graduate Certificate of Humanitarian Leadership Alumna – Deakin University 2020 SRI LANKA’S FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL DESIGN FESTIVAL TO SHOWCASE ‘DESIGNED AND MADE IN SRI LANKA’ GLOBALLY Sri Lanka Design Festival 2021 Christmas with COVID-19 & beyond Dr Remy Perumal Retired Consultant Physician & Freelance Journalist CHRISTMAS BENEATH THE CORONA CLOUD – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena Health & Views December 2nd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Ravana Ella and Ravana Cave – entwined in myth and legend By Arundathie Abeysinghe Rare Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Cricket Photos – including the Ceylon 1958 Cricket Team Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy Warden’s Letter to all Old Boys – Christmas 2020 Clyde Carols By Candlelight – Saturday, 19 December 2020 at 18:30 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, Friday, December 18, 2020 Sri Lankan Christmas Cake : Part 1 – a bit of spicy history Jean Van Heer White Christmas Sri Lankan Christmas Cake – Spice Voyage Recipe #2 Pressure Drop Live stream Friday 18th December The Music Of Don McLean- by Patrick Ranasinghe Noel News SLNSWCA – Invitation: NEW YEARS EVE HOLY MASS – Your attendance must be registered Business Networking Meeting in Sydney – Consulate General of Sri Lanka Sydney “SOMETHING WORTH WATCHING” – By Des Kelly The De Lanerolle Brothers “Novel Christmas Concert” Sunday 20th Dec 5.30 PM (Sri Lanka time) Tanisha and Tishona Thayaparan sisters from Sydney performing O Come O Come Emmanuel at Platinum Vocal Studio Booth Athma-Sinhala Full Movie TONY JAA | Tamil Movie 2020 SEEKING TO CONTACT Publishing a collection of short stories written by people of Sri Lankan origin living in Australia Calling for Contributions Falcon Financial Services Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary: In Celebration and Loving memory of Kumarika Misso Click below for events Share This Post Prev Aලෙවල්2 ” ක්රිකට් සූරයෝ” A level 2 ” -Sinhala full movie 2020 Next Hallelujah – The Ten Tenors