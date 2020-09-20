eLanka Newsletter – 20 Sept – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
International Peace Day – The Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, RID 3232 and the Rotary Club of Granville RID 9675 organises an International Peace Day event on Sunday 20th September 2020
“P.M.G’s OFFICE, COLOMBO FORT” – By Des Kelly
Tomb stone of Dr Hayman at Bournemouth – Warden of St Thomas’ College – A man who was a real benefactor of S. Thomas’ Mount and Gurutalawa –by Renuka De Silva
RIVERSIDE THEATRES DIGITAL PRESENTS: LINGALAYAM IN PANCHA NADAI
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
5-minute home kidney health test wins three uni awards-By Rhea Nath
Royal Palace of Kandy – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Health & Views – September 3nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake
A NEW VERSION OF SRI LANKA
The Ocean in 3D
Nalin-the iron man of Sri Lanka rugby-Althaf Nawaz
Refugee detained in Brisbane for seven years pleads for government not to take away his phone – By Peter Bugden
Life lessons from RC’s Dramsoc – 50 years ago: By Imtiaz Muhsin
Sunrise and Sunset – by Oscar E V Fernando
Zuckerberg wants to “Change” the World with his Philanthropy: by Zeenat Khan
C.D.L. Fernando, M. E Marikar, two outstanding sportsmen-By Hafiz Marikar
Lafir and Stevens the famous Antonian opening pair – by Upananda Jayasundera
Opinion: Studio 10’s Replacement For Joe Hildebrand Shows Australia Still Isn’t Ready For A Diverse Face Of Its Own On TV-by By Alicia Vrajlal
Sri Lankan born Actor Ranjeet Singh – British Sitcom ‘Mind Your Language’ – By Des Kelly
Suba Theraniyo Sinhala Full Movie
Tamil Action Movie – Om Sakthi
Departing Space Station Commander Provides Tour of Orbital Laboratory
Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW
