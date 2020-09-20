Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 20 Sept – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 20 Sept – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 20 Sept – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

International Peace Day – The Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, RID 3232 and the Rotary Club of Granville RID 9675 organises an International Peace Day event on Sunday 20th September 2020

“P.M.G’s OFFICE, COLOMBO FORT” – By Des Kelly

Tomb stone of Dr Hayman at Bournemouth – Warden of St Thomas’ College – A man who was a real benefactor of S. Thomas’ Mount and Gurutalawa –by Renuka De Silva

RIVERSIDE THEATRES DIGITAL PRESENTS: LINGALAYAM IN PANCHA NADAI

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

5-minute home kidney health test wins three uni awards-By Rhea Nath

Royal Palace of Kandy – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Health & Views – September 3nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake

A NEW VERSION OF SRI LANKA

The Ocean in 3D

Nalin-the iron man of Sri Lanka rugby-Althaf Nawaz

Refugee detained in Brisbane for seven years pleads for government not to take away his phone – By Peter Bugden

Life lessons from RC’s Dramsoc – 50 years ago: By Imtiaz Muhsin

Sunrise and Sunset – by Oscar E V Fernando

Zuckerberg wants to “Change” the World with his Philanthropy: by Zeenat Khan

C.D.L. Fernando, M. E Marikar, two outstanding sportsmen-By Hafiz Marikar

Lafir and Stevens the famous Antonian opening pair – by Upananda Jayasundera

Opinion: Studio 10’s Replacement For Joe Hildebrand Shows Australia Still Isn’t Ready For A Diverse Face Of Its Own On TV-by By Alicia Vrajlal

Sri Lankan born Actor Ranjeet Singh – British Sitcom ‘Mind Your Language’ – By Des Kelly

Suba Theraniyo Sinhala Full Movie

Tamil Action Movie – Om Sakthi

Departing Space Station Commander Provides Tour of Orbital Laboratory

Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW

