Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 21st Oct – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 21st Oct – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Oct 21, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0

eLanka Newsletter – 21st Oct – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

SL born lawyer Vanushi elected New Zealand MP

Life in the Australian Army – By Des Kelly

Charlie Chaplin visits Ceylon March 1932

Future of the Tea industry in Sri Lanka; Who will pluck tea leaves in 10-15 years?-By Raj Gonsalkorale

Late Rev. Fr. Dr. Peter A. Pillai OMI- Apostle of Social Justice by Chris De Fonseka

Deepa Mehta’s Movie ‚Funny Boy‘ to premiere in December – by Dr. Sanjiva Wijesinha

Little Adam’s Peak with spectacular views – by Arundathie Abeysinghe

Health & Views – October 2nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake

Ex Servicemen Project

S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association of NSW/ACT – AGM 2020

Photos from the Consul General of Sri Lanka Sydney office – photos

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

A History of The Beatles 1962-1970 – Walk Off The Earth

The Muslims of Sri Lanka and the Salagama People

Apita Wage Thirisasunta – by Asoka Geevaka Weerasekera

Rev. Dushantha Rodrigo new Bishop for the Diocese of Colombo – A mission to serve humanity – by dishan joseph

Cricket stars from St. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia

TOWARDS THE PETERITE CENTENARY – 6TH RECTOR – REV. FR. CLAVER PERERA (1975-1976)

Musical instruments – Tamil heritage- BY DR. SUBASHINI PATHMANATHAN

No.3 field Ceylon Engineers Corps 1941

Portuguese-Sri Lankan Surnames And Their Meanings

Mal Sara- Sinhala Full movie| Rithu Akarsha | Srimali Fonseka

Vasuki Tamil Full Movie

Desmond Kelly – Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila)

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Gotu Kola Sambol

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Sri Lanka Newspapers

Obituary: LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate




No Comments

Leave a Comment

eLanka