eLanka Newsletter – 21st Oct – 6th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

SL born lawyer Vanushi elected New Zealand MP
Life in the Australian Army – By Des Kelly
Charlie Chaplin visits Ceylon March 1932
Future of the Tea industry in Sri Lanka; Who will pluck tea leaves in 10-15 years?-By Raj Gonsalkorale
Late Rev. Fr. Dr. Peter A. Pillai OMI- Apostle of Social Justice by Chris De Fonseka
Deepa Mehta’s Movie ‚Funny Boy‘ to premiere in December – by Dr. Sanjiva Wijesinha
Little Adam’s Peak with spectacular views – by Arundathie Abeysinghe
Health & Views – October 2nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake
Ex Servicemen Project
S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association of NSW/ACT – AGM 2020
Photos from the Consul General of Sri Lanka Sydney office – photos
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
A History of The Beatles 1962-1970 – Walk Off The Earth
The Muslims of Sri Lanka and the Salagama People
Apita Wage Thirisasunta – by Asoka Geevaka Weerasekera
Rev. Dushantha Rodrigo new Bishop for the Diocese of Colombo – A mission to serve humanity – by dishan joseph
Cricket stars from St. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia
TOWARDS THE PETERITE CENTENARY – 6TH RECTOR – REV. FR. CLAVER PERERA (1975-1976)
Musical instruments – Tamil heritage- BY DR. SUBASHINI PATHMANATHAN
No.3 field Ceylon Engineers Corps 1941
Portuguese-Sri Lankan Surnames And Their Meanings
Mal Sara- Sinhala Full movie| Rithu Akarsha | Srimali Fonseka
Vasuki Tamil Full Movie
Desmond Kelly – Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila)
Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Gotu Kola Sambol
Obituary: LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE
