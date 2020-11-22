Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 22nd Nov – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Nov 22, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , ,

Frog genus named after Rohan Pethiyagoda

Sail Along Silvery Moon – By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka Society of Queensland (SLSQ) celebrates members and friends get together

STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – SRI LANKA – Week Ending, Friday, November 20, 2020

Aussie Chat with RAJIV SEBASTIAN

ONLINE Voice & Singing Lessons for Adults by Keerthi Pasquel

AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020

HIT A HOLE-IN-ONE AT STADIUM AUSTRALIA

A PETERITE PRIEST AND MARTYR – by Algi Wijewickrema

What are Angiotensin inhibitors and Angiotensin 11 receptor Blockers?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kadugannawa Pass and Rock Tunnel – gateway to hill country By Arundathie Abeysinghe

A property market boom is coming

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Deepawali 2020 Celebrated in Colombo – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

THE MYSTICAL EXPLORER WINS – BY ANNE DE COSTA – eBook in PDF

Killiney Kopitiam Restaurant in Oz serving Singaporean Food and Coffee – YouTube. . .

Feels like home: This fragrant Sri Lankan beef smore marks a celebration-By Pilar Mitchell

WORLD DIABETES DAY TODAY

Arthur impressed by all-round skills of Santhush Gunathilaka-by Rex Clementine

Analyzing Business Cycles – “Change Champion and Product Innovator.” – DR. KENNETH DE ZILWA

eLanka Website Design Services

WHEN ANCIENT BUDDHISTS SAILED WEST-by Bhante Dhammika of Australia

Yacht Life – Sailing in Luxury – Trincomalee – Sri Lanka

The Journey of One Neurologist from Sri Lanka to Melbourne – By Tissa Wijeratne, MD

Saving Valentina – This can bring tears!! Great rescue.- ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING VIDEOS YOU WILL EVER WATCH

Sthuthi Newatha Enna | Sinhala Movie

Vanamagan – Tamil Full Movie

