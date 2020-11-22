eLanka Newsletter – 22nd Nov – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Nov 22, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Arundathie Abeysinghe, Bhante Dhammika, Harold Gunatillake, Santhush Gunathilaka eLanka Newsletter – 22nd Nov – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Frog genus named after Rohan Pethiyagoda Sail Along Silvery Moon – By Des Kelly Sri Lanka Society of Queensland (SLSQ) celebrates members and friends get together STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – SRI LANKA – Week Ending, Friday, November 20, 2020 Aussie Chat with RAJIV SEBASTIAN ONLINE Voice & Singing Lessons for Adults by Keerthi Pasquel AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020 HIT A HOLE-IN-ONE AT STADIUM AUSTRALIA A PETERITE PRIEST AND MARTYR – by Algi Wijewickrema What are Angiotensin inhibitors and Angiotensin 11 receptor Blockers?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Kadugannawa Pass and Rock Tunnel – gateway to hill country By Arundathie Abeysinghe A property market boom is coming Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Deepawali 2020 Celebrated in Colombo – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols THE MYSTICAL EXPLORER WINS – BY ANNE DE COSTA – eBook in PDF Killiney Kopitiam Restaurant in Oz serving Singaporean Food and Coffee – YouTube. . . Feels like home: This fragrant Sri Lankan beef smore marks a celebration-By Pilar Mitchell WORLD DIABETES DAY TODAY Arthur impressed by all-round skills of Santhush Gunathilaka-by Rex Clementine Analyzing Business Cycles – “Change Champion and Product Innovator.” – DR. KENNETH DE ZILWA eLanka Website Design Services WHEN ANCIENT BUDDHISTS SAILED WEST-by Bhante Dhammika of Australia Yacht Life – Sailing in Luxury – Trincomalee – Sri Lanka The Journey of One Neurologist from Sri Lanka to Melbourne – By Tissa Wijeratne, MD Saving Valentina – This can bring tears!! Great rescue.- ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING VIDEOS YOU WILL EVER WATCH Sthuthi Newatha Enna | Sinhala Movie Vanamagan – Tamil Full Movie Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices November Click below for events Share This Post Prev The Dancing Man —- Do the Walk of Life – Woo Hoo!! Next Christmas In Ceylon In The ’50’s: Swing Bands And Grand Galas