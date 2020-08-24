Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 23 Aug – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka - Sri Lankans in Australia

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – New deal secures potential COVID-19 vaccine for every Australian

DREAM-WORLD (REVISITED) ORIG. COMP – DES KELLY

Brooke Jowett speaks out over her disappointment with The Bachelor franchise

Stress Management Webinar – By Uma Panch (Sydney, Australia)

AS WE APPROACH THE PETERITE CENTENARY – By Algi Wijewickrema

Kamala Harris:Tamil Iyer Brahmin for Sri Lanka Tamil reparation? – By Daya Gamage

Our small beginnings – By Lalin Fernando

Health & Views – August 3nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake

‘I wanna keep going out’: Campaign urges young people to socialise responsibly – By Andrew Taylor Source: Sydney Morning Herald

Online Prayer Service and Reflection: by Rev Fr Srilal Fernando

Stanley Kirinde: The gentle and cultured artist – MAHINDA WIJESINGHE

‘A Symphony for Change’ – Performed by Alston Koch.

Kerrigan La-Brooy – “New Hallelujah” – Another Number One

ජොන්සන් & ගොන්සන් | Jonsan & Gonsan | Sinhala Movie | Ranjan Ramanayake | Sangeetha Weeraratne

Komaligal (1976) Srilankan Tamil Movie

Twiddling Thumbs Or Counting Blessings – By Oscar E V Fernando

