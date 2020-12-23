eLanka Newsletter – 23 Dec – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 23, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Algi Wijewickrema, Professor Lakshman Jayathilake eLanka Newsletter – 23 Dec – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter FELIZ NAVIDAD – Blind Guitarist and Percussionist in one – Amazing talent! “MERRY CHRISTMAS” – By Des Kelly A beautiful Eulogy was written in memory of the Victims of the Easter Carnage in Sri Lanka – A Tribute to Our Nation – Friends in Harmony Orchestra Jean Van Heer White Christmas Light railway system for Jaffna peninsula-By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam Bambalapitiya Flatters and Friends website – (Connecting Flatters from all over the world) – by Kumar Bhagwandas This Dutch Burgher lamprais will make you forget curry even exists-By Rushani Epa Somebody stole my Christmas – by Capt. Elmo Jayawardena Health & Views December 3rd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Nuwara Eliya Post Office – Tudor style iconic structure in Central Highlands By Arundathie Abeysinghe Charles Frederick Braine (1850 – 1896), Adventurous, Accident Prone, Great grandfather-By George Braine Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy Nimal Mendis singer and songwriter – by Patrick Ranasinghe THE FIRST PETERITE BISHOP ( EXTRACTED FROM THE PRE-SEVENTIES FB PAGE) – by Algi Wijewickrema The Mystique of Christmas Joy – by Oscar E V Fernando Don Gunasena Athukorala: An old school engineer with impeccable character and integrity – by Emeritus Professor Lakshman Jayathilake Unforgettable Burghers in the OTS of the 1950s ComBank announces new Chairman and Deputy Chairman SRI LANKA’S FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL DESIGN FESTIVAL TO SHOWCASE ‘DESIGNED AND MADE IN SRI LANKA’ GLOBALLY Sri Lanka Design Festival 2021 Webinar on Business Environment and Opportunities for Joint Collaboration with Australia SLNSWCA – Invitation: NEW YEARS EVE HOLY MASS – Your attendance must be registered Warden’s Letter to all Old Boys – Christmas 2020 DON BRADMAN AND HIS MEN IN CEYLON – by Neville Jayaweera Punchi mantharakari | පුංචි මන්තරකාරි | Sinhala Full Movie JIIVA Tamil Thriller Full Movie Glen Campbell – Try A Little Kindness Falcon Financial Services Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ? eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev FEATURESPromoting Reconciliation and Accountability in Sri Lanka- By Neville Ladduwahetty Next Glen Campbell – Try A Little Kindness