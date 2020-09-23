Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 23 Sept – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 23 Sept – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Sep 23, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – 23 Sept – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – Investment in new energy technologies

“GUYS OR GALS” – By Des Kelly

THE 8TH RECTOR – VERY REV. FR. JOE WICKREMASINGHE

Max Gerreyn draws a sketch of the Queen and Irangani

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Meet former International Cricket stars from Melbourne –
Friday 25th Sep 2020 Zoom chat

Bible Rock – landmark in Colombo – Kandy Road: By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Health & Views – September 3nd Issue – by Harold Gunatillake

The Ocean in 3D

A NEW VERSION OF SRI LANKA

GENTLEMAN, FRIEND & TALENTED MUSICIAN: Ricky Christoffelsz – By Joe Van Langenberg

Baratha Hegoda the Rugby Legend-Althaf Nawaz

Nico de Silva was an outstanding ruggerite of Trinity-by Hafiz Marikar

Living in the Present – by Oscar E V Fernando

Two great Queen’s Counsel: Father-son duo in rare feat-By Ranjan Gooneratne

HISTORY BAKED IN BANANA LEAF- By Vidya Balachander

Lafir and Stevens the famous Antonian opening pair – by Upananda Jayasundera

Your large Bowel & your Health-by Harold Gunatillake

Colombo’s trams-By Dilshan Nadeera

Suba Theraniyo Sinhala Full Movie

Tamil Action Movie – Om Sakthi

Departing Space Station Commander Provides Tour of Orbital Laboratory

Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW

Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



No Comments

Leave a Comment

eLanka