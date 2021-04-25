Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 25 April 2021 –4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 25 April 2021 –4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Apr 25, 2021 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 25 April 2021 –4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Watch Live: Remembering ANZACS – Anzac Day 2021 – Commemorative dawn services | official broadcast | ABC Australia

“STORIES IN SONG” by Des Kelly

Sinhala & Tamil Avurudu (New Year) Celebrations at Walawwa – Breakout from Lockdown! – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne

Minoli De Silva | Sri Lankan Curry | Masterchef Australia 2021

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre – Sydney Opening Ceremony – 18 April 2021 – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix

SWA – Sydney Own Sinhala Originals and More Concert – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix

Uma Panch – A Pride To Sri Lanka

Day 4 Highlights | Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1st Test 2021

Anh’s Brush With Fame – Kamahl on arriving in Australia and his start in music

Kamahl discusses the jokes he faced on Hey Hey It’s Saturday | 7.30

Sinhalese Cultural Centre, in Seven Hills, Sydney-declared open

Religious extremism and the teachings of the founders of religions

Where do longest living people live?-By Dr harold Gunatillake

Health & Views April 2nd issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kudumbigala Forest Hermitage – Sri Lanka’s first Buddhist Monastery
By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Australia Day – Lamb Ad 2020 – 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 – Which is the best TV Ad?

Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty

Ramadan: A time for healing-by Nour Z. Suid

Sachin Tendulkar Moments when you need to think outside the box

Sri Lankan Mass of Remembrance – Friday 26th April 2019

Top 10 Things to do in Jaffna: This is Sri Lanka

Dilshan to lead Australian club

Make some one else’s life happy this New Year

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2021

True Blues clinch premiership-By Nick Creely

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 23-04-2021

eLanka Marriage Proposals

eLanka advertising

Seeking to Contact

Obituary Notices April

eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

Comments are closed.

eLanka