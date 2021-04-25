eLanka Newsletter – 25 April 2021 –4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Watch Live: Remembering ANZACS – Anzac Day 2021 – Commemorative dawn services | official broadcast | ABC Australia
“STORIES IN SONG” by Des Kelly
Sinhala & Tamil Avurudu (New Year) Celebrations at Walawwa – Breakout from Lockdown! – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne
Minoli De Silva | Sri Lankan Curry | Masterchef Australia 2021
The Sinhalese Cultural Centre – Sydney Opening Ceremony – 18 April 2021 – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix
SWA – Sydney Own Sinhala Originals and More Concert – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix
Uma Panch – A Pride To Sri Lanka
Day 4 Highlights | Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1st Test 2021
Anh’s Brush With Fame – Kamahl on arriving in Australia and his start in music
Kamahl discusses the jokes he faced on Hey Hey It’s Saturday | 7.30
Sinhalese Cultural Centre, in Seven Hills, Sydney-declared open
Religious extremism and the teachings of the founders of religions
Where do longest living people live?-By Dr harold Gunatillake
Health & Views April 2nd issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Kudumbigala Forest Hermitage – Sri Lanka’s first Buddhist Monastery
By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Australia Day – Lamb Ad 2020 – 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 – Which is the best TV Ad?
Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty
Ramadan: A time for healing-by Nour Z. Suid
Sachin Tendulkar Moments when you need to think outside the box
Sri Lankan Mass of Remembrance – Friday 26th April 2019
Top 10 Things to do in Jaffna: This is Sri Lanka
Dilshan to lead Australian club
Make some one else’s life happy this New Year
AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2021
True Blues clinch premiership-By Nick Creely
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 23-04-2021
