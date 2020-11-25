eLanka Newsletter – 25th Nov – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Nov 25, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Lasith Malinga, S. Thomas' College, Savithri Rodrigo eLanka Newsletter – 25th Nov – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter First DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Opens in Weerawila, Sri Lanka “WADAKAHA SUDIYA” (THE DRINK) – By Des Kelly Nige learned to cook in immigration detention – now he’s teaching Australians his recipes THE MYSTICAL EXPLORER WINS – BY ANNE DE COSTA A property market boom is coming A Planter’s Dream or Folly By George Braine Sermon Preached by the Rev’d Marc Billimoria, Warden of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia at the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of The Reverend Dushantha Lakshman Rodrigo Depriving your heart muscles with Calcium can lower your blood pressure.-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Ella Rock – hike through highland hamlets By Arundathie Abeysinghe The extraordinary Alagu Subramaniam Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Lamprais – An Inheritance from the Dutch STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols Christmas In Ceylon In The ’50’s: Swing Bands And Grand Galas Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga pull out of LPL Whatmore out of LPL coaching role Botham’s grandson gets Wales rugby call-up Sri Lanka Train: Conductor’s POV – Kandy to Ella Train FULL TOUR Aussie Chat with RAJIV SEBASTIAN eLanka Website Design Services Frog genus named after Rohan Pethiyagoda Sthuthi Newatha Enna | Sinhala Movie Vanamagan – Tamil Full Movie Seeking to contact Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices November Click below for events Share This Post Prev Otters Aquatic Club – Taken over by WATER’S EDGE ( ACCESS GROUP ) Next Sri Lanka Police History