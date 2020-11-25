Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 25th Nov – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 25th Nov – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

First DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Opens in Weerawila, Sri Lanka

“WADAKAHA SUDIYA” (THE DRINK) – By Des Kelly

Nige learned to cook in immigration detention – now he’s teaching Australians his recipes

THE MYSTICAL EXPLORER WINS – BY ANNE DE COSTA

A property market boom is coming

A Planter’s Dream or Folly By George Braine

Sermon Preached by the Rev’d Marc Billimoria, Warden of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia at the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of The Reverend Dushantha Lakshman Rodrigo

Depriving your heart muscles with Calcium can lower your blood pressure.-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Ella Rock – hike through highland hamlets By Arundathie Abeysinghe

The extraordinary Alagu Subramaniam

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Lamprais – An Inheritance from the Dutch

STC OBA NSW-ACT online Carol Service 2020 – A Festival Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

Christmas In Ceylon In The ’50’s: Swing Bands And Grand Galas

Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga pull out of LPL

Whatmore out of LPL coaching role

Botham’s grandson gets Wales rugby call-up

Sri Lanka Train: Conductor’s POV – Kandy to Ella Train FULL TOUR

Aussie Chat with RAJIV SEBASTIAN

eLanka Website Design Services

Frog genus named after Rohan Pethiyagoda

Sthuthi Newatha Enna | Sinhala Movie

Vanamagan – Tamil Full Movie

Seeking to contact Dr Wijesiri Dantanarayana

Sri Lanka Newspapers

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices
