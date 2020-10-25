Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 25th Oct – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 25th Oct – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 25th Oct – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“REMEMBERING SIRIMA” – By Des Kelly

“THE RIVERS OF OLD CEYLON” – By Des Kelly

Dr Harold Gunatillake’s eBook on Health & Views – Proudly brought to you by eLanka

How Can We Improve Debt Sustainability in Sri Lanka | A Primer on Debt in Sri Lanka – by Mr Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute

Redefining Australia’s South Asian foreign policy particularly with Sri Lanka-by By Srimal Fernando and Justin Chua

Maroons to relish the challenge – By Nick Creely

Viber introduces Sri Lanka’s first-ever localised Horoscope bot

An Eye Opener on Health Issues-by Harold Gunatillake

A Love story from Ceylon: The British Governor and the Rodi Dancer

S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association of NSW/ACT – AGM 2020

When to lodge your tax return

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Sohyang’s Amazing Grace – US Celebrities React to Sohyang singing Amazing Grace

“MY WAY” by Amira & Friends (“A MINHA VIDA”) – Concert, held in Pretoria, South Africa.

INCREDIBBLE MARIONNETTE playing a Lucille cover

Construction of the University of Peradeniya started in 1946 by 1952

Try to name these people – Vintage Celebrity High School Photos

Shipping Container homes

Chris Jordashe’s try that tore the hearts out of all Royalists-by Indika Welagedara

Exploring the Vibrant Afro-Sri Lankan Community By Vimukthi Karunaratne

Jayasuriya fine cricketer and ruggerite-by Upananda Jayasundera

This is why everyone’s embracing jackfruit-by By Freya Herring

Rugby star Mohan Sahayam also shone as a cricketer and athlete at Trinity-by Althaf Nawaz

Jeremy Perera the swimmer turned ruggerite-by Althaf Nawaz

Holman Bangalawa-Sinhala Full Movie

“Our World is such a small place” – By Des Kelly

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Stuffed Crab Shells

Naachiyaar Tamil Full Movie

Ponder this – 1 Billion!

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Sri Lanka Newspapers

Obituary: LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE

