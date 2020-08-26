Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 26 Aug – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 26 Aug – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Lydia Stryder’s debut single “Time Bomb” featuring Ioana Pavel, is out on all streaming platforms

“Especially for you”
By Des Kelly(Editor-In-Chief) eLanka

Sunday Fair – A way of life: By Arundathie Abeysinghe

How well do you know Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Scott Morrison?

AS WE APPROACH THE PETERITE CENTENARY – By Algi Wijewickrema

Brooke Jowett speaks out over her disappointment with The Bachelor franchise

Fundraiser for Melbourne’s homeless – new single from Andrea Marr & John McNamara

Will Eggs Break Your Heart?-by Harold Gunatillake

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Australian Women’s Team – Aussies name fresh faces to take on New Zealand – By Laura Jolly

Online Prayer Service and Reflection: by Rev Fr Srilal Fernando

Obituary Notices

Stanley Kirinde: The gentle and cultured artist – MAHINDA WIJESINGHE

‘A Symphony for Change’ – Performed by Alston Koch.

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – New deal secures potential COVID-19 vaccine for every Australian

ජොන්සන් & ගොන්සන් | Jonsan & Gonsan | Sinhala Movie

Komaligal (1976) Srilankan Tamil Movie

Stress Management Webinar – By Uma Panch (Sydney, Australia)

