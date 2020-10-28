Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 26th Oct – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

University of Colombo Alumni of NSW Establishes Self-Sustainable Scholarships

“FAKE Photographs that are REAL” !! – By Des Kelly

Vegetarian and veganism is on the rise, so why isn’t this lifestyle being supported in our children’s schools? – By: Emma Hurst, MLC, your representative for animal rights in NSW Parliament.

How Can We Improve Debt Sustainability in Sri Lanka | A Primer on Fiscal Performance- by Mr. Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute

St. Paul’s Church Kandy – impressive Colonial Era Church By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Thomiana – S. Thomas’ College Old Boys Association Australia Branch (STCOBA) – Newsletter – flip eBook brought to you by eLanka

Greetings from the President 2020/2021 of SLNSWCA (Sri Lanka NSW Catholic Association)

Farewell Mr Nimal Bandara

L.E. Blaze – Introduction – by Rev John Blaze

K.K.S. Cement Factory

D F Fred ) Nell

Colonial Sri Lanka: Uncovering Ceylon’s Colombo capital

Rock and Roll Quiz – DOO WOP QUIZ

CNN Heroes Tribute Narayanan Krishnan

He is a beggar and mentally unsound. He uses mud, soil andgrass for his paintings. No brushes are used

Extremely Rare Photographs – Flip eBook by eLanka

Benedict led two clubs to Clifford Cup glory-by Althaf Nawaz

An epic Air Ceylon charter flight in late 1940s-by D.L Sirimanne

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS – Sydney

eLanka Website Design Services

CORE BUSINESS CONSULTING PTY LTD

Yuwathipathi Sinhala Movie

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum – Tamil Full Movie

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Okra Fry

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Sri Lanka Newspapers

Obituary: LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE

