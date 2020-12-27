eLanka Newsletter – 27 Dec – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 27, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy, Mahil Wijesinghe, Uditha Devapriya eLanka Newsletter – 27 Dec – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Prime Minister – Message – Christmas 2020 [SEC=UNOFFICIAL] “MERRY CHRISTMAS” – By Des Kelly Christmas Carols 2020 – “Joy to the World “ produced by Event360 Dilindu Puthu – by Sriyani Tennekoon Soul Sounds – Moods of Christmas 2020 Live Show AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2020 A sojourn in ‘Ceilon’ and carefree life of Dutch colonial society High Blood Pressure and Stroke-by Dr Harold Gunatillake Gannoruwa Agro Technology Park – alluring edible landscaping By Arundathie Abeysinghe Christmas: What it means and how it began-By Uditha Devapriya Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Overseas Sri Lankans no longer required to obtain clearance from FM when returning to country Shashi Ganeshan was an astute captain-by Reminisicing with Tilak What the Diaspora can do for Sri Lanka: Chris Ponnadurai, Jetwing Jaffna’s founding General Manager-By Jekhan Aruliah HALGOLLA PLANTATION HOME – the unique sri lankan experience – December 2020 A Child’s Guide to Modern Monetary Theory: Keynesianism in an old bottle?-by W.A Wijewardena When Sri Lanka lost a famous son through dubious selections-BY DINESH WEERAWANSA The marvel of stained glass paintings-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE Charles Frederick Braine (1850 – 1896), Adventurous, Accident Prone, Great grandfather-By George Braine FELIZ NAVIDAD – Blind Guitarist and Percussionist in one – Amazing talent! Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy A Virtual Christmas from Hulftsdorp – the lawyers’ choir colombo Sorima Thamayi -Sinhala Movie Vaseegara Tamil Movie Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ? eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev Dutch treat? Next Christmas Train with Lights