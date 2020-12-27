Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 27 Dec – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 27 Dec – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 27 Dec – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Prime Minister – Message – Christmas 2020 [SEC=UNOFFICIAL]

“MERRY CHRISTMAS” – By Des Kelly

Christmas Carols 2020 – “Joy to the World “ produced by Event360

Dilindu Puthu – by Sriyani Tennekoon

Soul Sounds – Moods of Christmas 2020 Live Show

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2020

A sojourn in ‘Ceilon’ and carefree life of Dutch colonial society

High Blood Pressure and Stroke-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Gannoruwa Agro Technology Park – alluring edible landscaping By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Christmas: What it means and how it began-By Uditha Devapriya

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Overseas Sri Lankans no longer required to obtain clearance from FM when returning to country

Shashi Ganeshan was an astute captain-by Reminisicing with Tilak

What the Diaspora can do for Sri Lanka: Chris Ponnadurai, Jetwing Jaffna’s founding General Manager-By Jekhan Aruliah

HALGOLLA PLANTATION HOME – the unique sri lankan experience – December 2020

A Child’s Guide to Modern Monetary Theory: Keynesianism in an old bottle?-by W.A Wijewardena

When Sri Lanka lost a famous son through dubious selections-BY DINESH WEERAWANSA

The marvel of stained glass paintings-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Charles Frederick Braine (1850 – 1896), Adventurous, Accident Prone, Great grandfather-By George Braine

FELIZ NAVIDAD – Blind Guitarist and Percussionist in one – Amazing talent!

Taylors Tea Garden – by Ajit MuttuCumaraswamy

A Virtual Christmas from Hulftsdorp – the lawyers’ choir colombo

Sorima Thamayi -Sinhala Movie

Vaseegara Tamil Movie

Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices December

