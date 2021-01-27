eLanka Newsletter – 27 Jan 2021 – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Jan 27, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Dr. Harold Gunatillake, Mr Summa Navavaratnam, Sampath Ratnatunga eLanka Newsletter – 27 Jan 2021 – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Australia Day 2021 Honours List – Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN (Honorary Consul for for Sri lanka in Queensland Australia) “BIDEN’S CHOICE” – By Des Kelly Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year FIRST NATIONS AT FIRST LIGHT ON AUSTRALIA DAY 2021 IN SYDNEY Patron Anton Swan receives OAM in Australia Day Honours AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR 2021 – Grace Tame – Advocate for survivors of sexual assault and #LetHerSpeak campaigner BOI KOLLO – AN ALMOST FORGOTTEN TRAGEDY – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena QUEEN STREET, FORT, COLOMBO 1 IN THE 1960s – By Upali Obeyesekere Will Vaccination hesitancy be a barrier to full population inoculation against COVID-19.-By Dr Harold Gunatillake Audience Hall Kandy – location of a historic event By Arundathie Abeysinghe Sri Lanka Association of NSW (SLAWN) High Tea (Sydney event) Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo Invitation – 73rd Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka (Melbourne) Obituary – Sampath Ratnatunga (September 8, 1958 – January 15, 2021) – by Lawrence Machado Spinners skittle Sri Lanka before Sibley and Buttler wrap up series for England Charles Stanley Braine (1874-1944) – the Rajah of Mawatte By George Braine Ceylon Cricketers in late fifties with the MCC A E Manoharan – Suranganita Maalu Genawa Sangakkara to join Rajasthan Royals as director of cricket The Lives We Lead Mage Konde Nathath @ Tone Poem with Corrine Almeida Ashantha de Mel to quit as Sri Lanka Cricket Team Manager-indika welagedara Mr Summa Navavaratnam – Founder / President – Royal Junior Rugby Academy Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila) – Desmond Kelly Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test, Galle, Jan 22 – Jan 26 2021 Stand-up comic Saikiran’s dissection of India’s obsession with fairness is not just skin-deep eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia Chootikkee | Sinhala Movie Irumbu Thirai Tamil Full Movie Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ? eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices January Click below for events Share This Post Prev Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19 Next Memories of a schoolgirl in Ceylon, 1960-by Savitri de Alwis