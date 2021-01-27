Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 27 Jan 2021 – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 27 Jan 2021 – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Australia Day 2021 Honours List – Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN (Honorary Consul for for Sri lanka in Queensland Australia)

“BIDEN’S CHOICE” – By Des Kelly

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year

FIRST NATIONS AT FIRST LIGHT ON AUSTRALIA DAY 2021 IN SYDNEY

Patron Anton Swan receives OAM in Australia Day Honours

AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR 2021 – Grace Tame – Advocate for survivors of sexual assault and #LetHerSpeak campaigner

BOI KOLLO – AN ALMOST FORGOTTEN TRAGEDY – by Capt Elmo Jayawardena

QUEEN STREET, FORT, COLOMBO 1 IN THE 1960s – By Upali Obeyesekere

Will Vaccination hesitancy be a barrier to full population inoculation against COVID-19.-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Audience Hall Kandy – location of a historic event By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka Association of NSW (SLAWN) High Tea (Sydney event)

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Invitation – 73rd Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka (Melbourne)

Obituary – Sampath Ratnatunga (September 8, 1958 – January 15, 2021) – by Lawrence Machado

Spinners skittle Sri Lanka before Sibley and Buttler wrap up series for England

Charles Stanley Braine (1874-1944) – the Rajah of Mawatte By George Braine

Ceylon Cricketers in late fifties with the MCC

A E Manoharan – Suranganita Maalu Genawa

Sangakkara to join Rajasthan Royals as director of cricket

The Lives We Lead

Mage Konde Nathath @ Tone Poem with Corrine Almeida

Ashantha de Mel to quit as Sri Lanka Cricket Team Manager-indika welagedara

Mr Summa Navavaratnam – Founder / President – Royal Junior Rugby Academy

Dang Kaale Kello Wasie (Sinhala Baila) – Desmond Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test, Galle, Jan 22 – Jan 26 2021

Stand-up comic Saikiran’s dissection of India’s obsession with fairness is not just skin-deep

eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia

Chootikkee | Sinhala Movie

Irumbu Thirai Tamil Full Movie

Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices
