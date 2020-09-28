eLanka Newsletter – 27 Sept – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 23 Sept – 7th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Dean Jones – Sri Lanka’s friend indeed-by Rex Clementine
“BRITSPEAK” – By Des Kelly
Sri Lanka- Over 280 passengers arrive from Australia
Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to COVID-19
Bible Rock – landmark in Colombo – Kandy Road: By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Your fingernails may give clues to underlying disorders-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Aussie Brewer Joins With Dilmah To Launch Tea-Infused Ale
WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN CREATING ART FOR PUBLIC SPACES-Anoma Wijewardene
The Jetliners–courtesy of Patrick Ranasinghe
THE 8TH RECTOR – VERY REV. FR. JOE WICKREMASINGHE
Living in the Present – by Oscar E V Fernando
Niro Cooke appointed to CWEIC Board
GENTLEMAN, FRIEND & TALENTED MUSICIAN: Ricky Christoffelsz – By Joe Van Langenberg
Profiling young entrepreneurs – Part 1: COVID-19 is an opportunity for innovative minds-by W.A Wijwarhdena
Max Gerreyn draws a sketch of the Queen and Irangani
Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo – 1964
Suba Theraniyo Sinhala Full Movie
Tamil Action Movie – Om Sakthi
Full of beans: Instant coffee quality improves as tastes mature-JOSH DYE
Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW
