eLanka Newsletter – 27 Sept – 8th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Dean Jones – Sri Lanka’s friend indeed-by Rex Clementine

“BRITSPEAK” – By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka- Over 280 passengers arrive from Australia

Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to COVID-19

Bible Rock – landmark in Colombo – Kandy Road: By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Your fingernails may give clues to underlying disorders-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Aussie Brewer Joins With Dilmah To Launch Tea-Infused Ale

WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN CREATING ART FOR PUBLIC SPACES-Anoma Wijewardene

The Jetliners–courtesy of Patrick Ranasinghe

THE 8TH RECTOR – VERY REV. FR. JOE WICKREMASINGHE

Living in the Present – by Oscar E V Fernando

Niro Cooke appointed to CWEIC Board

GENTLEMAN, FRIEND & TALENTED MUSICIAN: Ricky Christoffelsz – By Joe Van Langenberg

Profiling young entrepreneurs – Part 1: COVID-19 is an opportunity for innovative minds-by W.A Wijwarhdena

Max Gerreyn draws a sketch of the Queen and Irangani

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo – 1964

Suba Theraniyo Sinhala Full Movie

Tamil Action Movie – Om Sakthi

Full of beans: Instant coffee quality improves as tastes mature-JOSH DYE

Obituary: Mr Randy Peries – Past President of St Peters College OBU Sydney NSW

