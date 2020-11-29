eLanka Newsletter – 29th Nov – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Nov 29, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged eLanka Newsletter, Gehan Gunasekera, Sri Lanka Police History eLanka Newsletter – 29th Nov – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Sri Lankan-born Anjalee de Silva elected to the Monash City Council “MUSIC MUSIC MUSIC” – by Des Kelly Indra makes Sri Lanka proud – by Zanita Careem Sri Lankan elected as Lead position of the Royal Commonwealth Society Trump bowing out; Opportunity for Australia to mend fences with China? – By Raj Gonsalkorale The Burghers of Ceylon/ Sri Lanka- Reminiscences and Anecdotes – By J. Godwin Perera Bing Crosby & Louis Armstrong – That’s Jazz 1956 Live St. Joseph’s college – 1927 – a couple of photos Health & Views November 3rd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Spectacular Kandy Lake – centerpiece of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe TELLING STORIES TO ENSURE OLDER PEOPLE ARE VALUED AND RESPECTED Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo A brief History on the Inception of University of Peradeniya The CHETTIARS of Tamil Nadu, Pioneers of Modern Banking – By W.S. WEERASOORIA STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – SRI LANKA – Week Ending, Friday, November 27, 2020 Celebrating the holiday season safely during COVID-19 in Sinhala & Tamil PRESS RELEASE 47TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDER OF THE ALL CEYLON YMMA CONFERENCE MARHOOM DR. A. M. A. AZEEZ She’s Not You (An Elvis Cover) – By Gehan Gunasekera Sri Lanka Police History eLanka Website Design Services First DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Opens in Weerawila, Sri Lanka Otters Aquatic Club – Taken over by WATER’S EDGE ( ACCESS GROUP ) AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020 Nige learned to cook in immigration detention – now he’s teaching Australians his recipes Rahas Dupatha-Sinhala Movie Madre |Tamil Movie Lanka Premier League fixtures 2020: Full schedule Chilli Eating Contest Bath Chilli Festival Sayings of the wise ! – Words of Wisdom Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices November Click below for events Share This Post Next CGF update members on 2026 Commonwealth Games process at General Assembly-By Michael Pavitt