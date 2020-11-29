Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 29th Nov – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 29th Nov – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Sri Lankan-born Anjalee de Silva elected to the Monash City Council

“MUSIC MUSIC MUSIC” – by Des Kelly

Indra makes Sri Lanka proud – by Zanita Careem

Sri Lankan elected as Lead position of the Royal Commonwealth Society

Trump bowing out; Opportunity for Australia to mend fences with China? – By Raj Gonsalkorale

The Burghers of Ceylon/ Sri Lanka- Reminiscences and Anecdotes – By J. Godwin Perera

Bing Crosby & Louis Armstrong – That’s Jazz 1956 Live

St. Joseph’s college – 1927 – a couple of photos

Health & Views November 3rd issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Spectacular Kandy Lake – centerpiece of Kandy City By Arundathie Abeysinghe

TELLING STORIES TO ENSURE OLDER PEOPLE ARE VALUED AND RESPECTED

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

A brief History on the Inception of University of Peradeniya

The CHETTIARS of Tamil Nadu, Pioneers of Modern Banking – By W.S. WEERASOORIA

STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – SRI LANKA – Week Ending, Friday, November 27, 2020

Celebrating the holiday season safely during COVID-19 in Sinhala & Tamil

PRESS RELEASE 47TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDER OF THE ALL CEYLON YMMA CONFERENCE MARHOOM DR. A. M. A. AZEEZ

She’s Not You (An Elvis Cover) – By Gehan Gunasekera

Sri Lanka Police History

eLanka Website Design Services

First DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Opens in Weerawila, Sri Lanka

Otters Aquatic Club – Taken over by WATER’S EDGE ( ACCESS GROUP )

AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020

Nige learned to cook in immigration detention – now he’s teaching Australians his recipes

Rahas Dupatha-Sinhala Movie

Madre |Tamil Movie

Lanka Premier League fixtures 2020: Full schedule

Chilli Eating Contest Bath Chilli Festival

Sayings of the wise ! – Words of Wisdom

Sri Lanka Newspapers

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices
