Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 30 Aug – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 30 Aug – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Aug 31, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – 30 Aug – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka - Sri Lankans in Australia

Pune orphanage to ICC Hall of Fame — a look at Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar’s journey-TARAN DEOL

“TIME WAITS FOR NO MAN” – By Des Kelly

Sanjay Alapakkam: Law Student of the Year – By Manan Luthra

THE SIMS BROTHERS 1966-1969

Sunday Fair – A way of life: By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Lydia Stryder’s debut single “Time Bomb” featuring Ioana Pavel, is out on all streaming platforms

Sri Lankans have high hopes for new Tamil bishop – by UCA News reporter, Colombo

Heart Burn- what is it?-by Harold Gunatillake

Australia grants $800,000 for demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka

Obituary Notices – August

How well do you know Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Scott Morrison?

Special repatriation flight for Sri Lankans in Perth, Australia

Before the next teardrop falls – Makali

LISA STHALEKAR INDUCTED INTO ICC HALL OF FAME

Beauty uncreated by Man – by Oscar E V Fernando

ASANI WARSHA (WRATH & RAIN) SINHALA FULL MOVIE

Yazh Movie | Tamil Full Movie 2020

Fundraiser for Melbourne’s homeless – new single from Andrea Marr & John McNamara

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



No Comments

Leave a Comment