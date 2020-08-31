eLanka Newsletter – 30 Aug – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Pune orphanage to ICC Hall of Fame — a look at Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar’s journey-TARAN DEOL
“TIME WAITS FOR NO MAN” – By Des Kelly
Sanjay Alapakkam: Law Student of the Year – By Manan Luthra
THE SIMS BROTHERS 1966-1969
Sunday Fair – A way of life: By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Lydia Stryder’s debut single “Time Bomb” featuring Ioana Pavel, is out on all streaming platforms
Sri Lankans have high hopes for new Tamil bishop – by UCA News reporter, Colombo
Heart Burn- what is it?-by Harold Gunatillake
Australia grants $800,000 for demining activities in Northern Sri Lanka
Obituary Notices – August
How well do you know Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Scott Morrison?
Special repatriation flight for Sri Lankans in Perth, Australia
Before the next teardrop falls – Makali
LISA STHALEKAR INDUCTED INTO ICC HALL OF FAME
Beauty uncreated by Man – by Oscar E V Fernando
ASANI WARSHA (WRATH & RAIN) SINHALA FULL MOVIE
Yazh Movie | Tamil Full Movie 2020
Fundraiser for Melbourne’s homeless – new single from Andrea Marr & John McNamara
