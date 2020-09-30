Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 30 Sept – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 30 Sept – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Sep 30, 2020 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , , Comments 0



eLanka Newsletter – 30 Sept – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies

“Have you ever seen the rain” – By Des Kelly

Business to get $800m in government’s digital push-by Phillip Coorey

Pirate Life and Dilmah partners to produce alcoholic beverages

SL’s first ever homegrown electric bicycle ‘Rhoda’ hits local streets

Coronavirus: ‘We’re Australian but we’re trapped in the UK’-By Mary O’Connor

Nine Arch Bridge – spectacular architectural marvel in Ella –By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Your fingernails may give clues to underlying disorders-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Sri Lankan priest builds houses for the poor-by Quintus Colombage

Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc

The Jetliners–courtesy of Patrick Ranasinghe

Fighting the Fires of Climate Change Through Art-by Anoma Wijewardene

Living in the Present – by Oscar E V Fernando

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Fife and Drum Band of St. Peter’s College & Rev. Fr. Arthur Fernando – Rector (1956 – 1963) – Upali Obeyesekere – Editor, JPNN

Profiling young entrepreneurs – Part 1: COVID-19 is an opportunity for innovative minds-by W.A Wijwarhdena

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to COVID-19

Michael Jayasekera ruggerite par excellence-by Althaf Nawaz

රීලෝඩ් | sinhala full movie

JIIVA Tamil Thriller Full Movie

Mervyn Rodrigo was a fine cricketer and athlete-by Upananda Jayasundera

Obituary

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate

 



No Comments

Leave a Comment

eLanka