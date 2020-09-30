eLanka Newsletter – 30 Sept – 9th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies
“Have you ever seen the rain” – By Des Kelly
Business to get $800m in government’s digital push-by Phillip Coorey
Pirate Life and Dilmah partners to produce alcoholic beverages
SL’s first ever homegrown electric bicycle ‘Rhoda’ hits local streets
Coronavirus: ‘We’re Australian but we’re trapped in the UK’-By Mary O’Connor
Nine Arch Bridge – spectacular architectural marvel in Ella –By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Your fingernails may give clues to underlying disorders-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Sri Lankan priest builds houses for the poor-by Quintus Colombage
Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc
The Jetliners–courtesy of Patrick Ranasinghe
Fighting the Fires of Climate Change Through Art-by Anoma Wijewardene
Living in the Present – by Oscar E V Fernando
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Fife and Drum Band of St. Peter’s College & Rev. Fr. Arthur Fernando – Rector (1956 – 1963) – Upali Obeyesekere – Editor, JPNN
Profiling young entrepreneurs – Part 1: COVID-19 is an opportunity for innovative minds-by W.A Wijwarhdena
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to COVID-19
Michael Jayasekera ruggerite par excellence-by Althaf Nawaz
රීලෝඩ් | sinhala full movie
JIIVA Tamil Thriller Full Movie
Mervyn Rodrigo was a fine cricketer and athlete-by Upananda Jayasundera
Obituary
