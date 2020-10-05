eLanka Newsletter – 4th Oct – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
A tribute to Peter Randolph Peiris – by Lawrence Machado
“COUNTRY – COPS” – By Des Kelly
A Redemption Narrative ft. Max Jeganathan
“PETERITES AROUND THE WORLD” – Appointment of Desmond Kelly, an old Peterite, as Administrator on the Forum
Dr Harold Gunatillake’s impromptu Speech at his 90th B’day celebrations – Brought to you by eLanka
Nine Arch Bridge – spectacular architectural marvel in Ella –
By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Health & Views – October 1st Issue – by Harold Gunatillake
“A TEA-PLUCKING PRODIGY” – By Des Kelly
SRI LANKA NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2020 – By Victor Meldor
Thorathuru First Edition with New additions
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Ceylon then-Sri Lanka now-a Void so Wide – by Oscar E V Fernando
Silverscene – Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Sept-Oct 2020 – The Club for Good Times in Brisbane
Dean Jones’ broken relationship with former teammates and Cricket Victoria
HIGHEST TRADITIONS THAT INSPIRE ROYALISTS- by By Rear Admiral Dr. Shemal Fernando PhD
National Council For Child & Youth Welfare(Sri Lanka)
Michael Jayasekera ruggerite par excellence-by Althaf Nawaz
Reload – රීලෝඩ් Sinhala Full Movie
Please help in contacting Geoffrey Wijesinghe for Trevor Jayetileke
Scenic Beauty of Sri Lanka – Song by A E Manoharan
eLanka Marriage Proposals
Sinhala, Tamil & English Newspapers from Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Kothu Rotti
No Comments