eLanka Newsletter – 4th Oct – 1st edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

A tribute to Peter Randolph Peiris – by Lawrence Machado

“COUNTRY – COPS” – By Des Kelly

A Redemption Narrative ft. Max Jeganathan

“PETERITES AROUND THE WORLD” – Appointment of Desmond Kelly, an old Peterite, as Administrator on the Forum

Dr Harold Gunatillake’s impromptu Speech at his 90th B’day celebrations – Brought to you by eLanka

Nine Arch Bridge – spectacular architectural marvel in Ella –
By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Health & Views – October 1st Issue – by Harold Gunatillake

“A TEA-PLUCKING PRODIGY” – By Des Kelly

SRI LANKA NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2020 – By Victor Meldor

Thorathuru First Edition with New additions

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Ceylon then-Sri Lanka now-a Void so Wide – by Oscar E V Fernando

Silverscene – Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Sept-Oct 2020 – The Club for Good Times in Brisbane

Dean Jones’ broken relationship with former teammates and Cricket Victoria

HIGHEST TRADITIONS THAT INSPIRE ROYALISTS- by By Rear Admiral Dr. Shemal Fernando PhD

National Council For Child & Youth Welfare(Sri Lanka)

Michael Jayasekera ruggerite par excellence-by Althaf Nawaz

Reload – රීලෝඩ් Sinhala Full Movie

Please help in contacting Geoffrey Wijesinghe for Trevor Jayetileke

Scenic Beauty of Sri Lanka – Song by A E Manoharan

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Sinhala, Tamil & English Newspapers from Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Kothu Rotti

