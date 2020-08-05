eLanka Newsletter – 5 Aug – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Pandemic Relief Donation Work For Covid-19 – WE CARE HUMANITY
“INDIAN SUMMER ” – By Des Kelly
Sri Lankan refugee makes desperate plea for freedom, stuck in a Brisbane hotel room – By peter bugden
Royal College Old Boys in Australia Association – FLOREAT MAGAZINE – May 2020
Where have all the Burghers gone? – By Pelham Juriansz
Victoria Schools – Enrolment Guide – July 2020
A Biographical Anecdote: Being a Perera: “What’s in a Name…?” by KKS PERERA
Health & Views – July 1st Issue – by Harold Gunatillake
Thomians beat Royalists in a clean sweep at the OBA Battle of the Blues 2020
House System at St. Peter’s College – by Algi Wijewickrema
The Royal College Cricket Team 1984 – You can leave the butterflies for later – by MALINDA SENEVIRATNE
Ramsay away on MasterChef – and it only costs $3.80 – By CINDY TRAN
SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (JULY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Golden Oldies, sung by a group from Mercantile Investments & Finance Ltd
Loolecondera | The first tea plantation in Ceylon | The James Taylor story
AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2020 – Darren Sammy former West Indies Cricket Captain
