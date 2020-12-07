eLanka Newsletter – 6 Dec – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 7, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged CORONA virus, Gehan Gunasekera, Lalin Fernando, Martin Wickramasinghe eLanka Newsletter – 6 Dec – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter First Sri Lankan born New Zealand MP makes maiden speech Pam Ayers Ode to Corona Virus – By Des Kelly Breaking the stigma through music-By Gabriella Payne Max Gerreyn the famous cartoonist and his wife Shereen, honored and awarded Life Memberships at the Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc. AGM held in Perth Due for release on Netflix on Thursday 10 December is Funny Boy Photo of some the VIP’s that attended the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Christmas Dinner held at the Brisbane City Hall held on the 2nd December 2020 Sri Lankan-origin Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam appointed as the new Governor of Anguilla-By P. Sarojini People having diabetes should know what ‘Insulin Resistance and Sensitivity means?-by Harold Gunatillake A New Year’s Eve Celebration Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 8 predictions Arthur C. Clarke got right decades ago – by Patrick Ranasinghe World Cup winning Sri Lankan ( Asanka Gurusinha ) appointed Nigeria head coach – By Tim Cutler Martin Wickramasinghe, an avid reader on scientific subjects – Dr. Ranga Wickramasinghe-BY RAVINDRA WIJEWARDHANE Villavarayen: From a little known David to a Goliath among giants-BY DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA Bloods impress once again-By Nick Creely Royal Recitals of beer stoppers and cigarettes-by Lalin Fernando John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, Friday, December 04, 2020 BRINJAL MOJU with Dried Fish (Eggplant Moju) | වම්බටු මෝජු (Wambatu Moju) | Champiz Kitchen eLanka Website Design Services Farewell event for the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby – White Christmas (Happy Holidays) AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020 Marnus Labuschagne – Made of Character Kusa Paba-Sinhala Movie Kee – Tamil Full movie Seeking to contact Winston Pereira Blue Christmas Elvis Cover Sung By Gehan Gunasekera Falcon Financial Services Sri Lanka Newspapers eLanka Marriage Proposals Obituary Notices December Click below for events Share This Post Prev Health & Views December 1st issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Next The 2020 priestly ordinands: A reminder of God’s faithfulness by Melbourne Catholic