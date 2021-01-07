Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 6 Jan 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jan 7, 2021

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

A TRIBUTE – CHRIS GREET: Deep feelings not always shown, heartfelt merriment on display by Ernest Macintyre

“GREET, HIS LIFE & TIMES” – By Des Kelly

BBC Interview with Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator for the Oxford Vaccine group, on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Identity crisis of an Aussie Lankan – finding the Right Balance

Flying to the Northern Warfront in the 1990’s – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

Greetings from Australia – Happy New Year – Kylie Minogue’s ‘alternative’ Christmas message

Sri Lanka needs a confidence boost to lift it out of the morass it is in; Time for a National approach to governance? By Raj Gonsalkorale

Health & Views January 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Aluvihare Rock Temple – historic temple of a landmark Buddhist event By Arundathie Abeysinghe

In Loving memory of Colvin Merle Lucien Perera 1944 – 2021 – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

142ND ROYAL THOMIAN MATCH SSC GROUNDS 11, 12, 13 MARCH 2021

Cricket’s Iron Lady-by Rex Clementine

A Message from The Great Beyond By Oscar E V Fernando

Between Home and Homeland – by Sharmila Jay (Deakin University, Australia)

Watch Australia’s 2021 Sydney Harbour New Year fireworks celebrations

Georgia with ALSTON Koch

Cracker Guitar Playing – Guitar Boogie & Working Man Blues (Live) l Collaborations l Tommy Emmanuel with Billy Strings

Apply for the Australian HomeBuilder Grant

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic – Chaka Khan, El DeBarge & More Join DJ Cassidy As They Perform Classics!

Yet More About the Burghers of Ceylon/ Sri Lanka-by J. Godwin Perera

Perera & Sons Breudher – Limited Stock – at Sunil’s Spice Centre, Thornleigh (Sydney)

The Hon. Scott Morrison MP Prime Minister’s 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE

TRIBUTE TO MY DAD BEN – by Lakshman Navaratne

Peralikarayo Sinhala Movie

Thegidi -Tamil Full Movie

Seeking to Contact

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary: Mrs. SYLVIA PEREIRA

