eLanka Newsletter – 6 Jan 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

A TRIBUTE – CHRIS GREET: Deep feelings not always shown, heartfelt merriment on display by Ernest Macintyre
"GREET, HIS LIFE & TIMES" – By Des Kelly
BBC Interview with Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator for the Oxford Vaccine group, on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Identity crisis of an Aussie Lankan – finding the Right Balance
Flying to the Northern Warfront in the 1990's – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke
Flying to the Northern Warfront in the 1990's – by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke
Greetings from Australia – Happy New Year – Kylie Minogue's 'alternative' Christmas message
Sri Lanka needs a confidence boost to lift it out of the morass it is in; Time for a National approach to governance? By Raj Gonsalkorale
Health & Views January 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Aluvihare Rock Temple – historic temple of a landmark Buddhist event By Arundathie Abeysinghe
In Loving memory of Colvin Merle Lucien Perera 1944 – 2021 – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
142ND ROYAL THOMIAN MATCH SSC GROUNDS 11, 12, 13 MARCH 2021
Cricket's Iron Lady-by Rex Clementine
A Message from The Great Beyond By Oscar E V Fernando
Between Home and Homeland – by Sharmila Jay (Deakin University, Australia)
Watch Australia's 2021 Sydney Harbour New Year fireworks celebrations
Georgia with ALSTON Koch
Cracker Guitar Playing – Guitar Boogie & Working Man Blues (Live) l Collaborations l Tommy Emmanuel with Billy Strings
Apply for the Australian HomeBuilder Grant
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic – Chaka Khan, El DeBarge & More Join DJ Cassidy As They Perform Classics!
Yet More About the Burghers of Ceylon/ Sri Lanka-by J. Godwin Perera
The Hon. Scott Morrison MP Prime Minister's 2021 NEW YEAR MESSAGE
TRIBUTE TO MY DAD BEN – by Lakshman Navaratne
Peralikarayo Sinhala Movie
Thegidi -Tamil Full Movie
Seeking to Contact
eLanka Marriage Proposals
Obituary: Mrs. SYLVIA PEREIRA