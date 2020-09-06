eLanka Newsletter – 6 Sept – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
CELEBRATE FARTHER’S DAY SAFELY & JOYOUSLY @ DISH ( FATHER’S DAY LUNCH )
“A, B, C, & D VIRUS IS ON THE WAY” – By Des Kelly
Sri Lanka National Sports Council 2020 Members
Eulogy – Mary Irene Lucia Herft (van Rooyen)
14.12.1933 – 22.08.2020
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
The Sri Lankan designer making eco-conscious gender-inclusive clothes – By Hena Sharma
Lipton’s Seat – Tea with breathtaking views – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Obituary: Walter Perumal
Hilton Hotels Sri Lanka together with Big Spark by Gateway and SOS Children’s Villages plan to raise awareness amongst children on “SAVE THE OCEAN” by hosting one of the biggest virtual competitions.
The Weekly Wrap Up with Karina Okotel
Y’S MEN SRI LANKA
The Girl With the Apple
An amazing and true story by Herman Rosenblat
Sri Lankan Romola Sebastianpillai nurtures Irish culture in Darwin-By Conor Byrne
The Colombo Oval and I – by S. Skandakumar
REMEMBERING A LADY EXTRAORDINAIRE: Romany “Romy” Tucker By Joe Van Langenberg
SRI LANKA NEWS (AUGUST 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Just one Drink a Day- new Proposal-Dr Harold Gunatillake
Restless Spirit-Raised Up – by Oscar E V Fernando
Chandiyage Putha | Sangeetha Weeraratne
Hope this brightens your day—Enjoy the good old Sri Lanka Baila
Demise of SHIRALI PEIRIS, the fmr. Police rugby player
Nibunan
Heshani Samantha De Silva – Family Violence: A call for help, yet to be answered
Obituary: Asoka Perera
