eLanka Newsletter – 6 Sept – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 6 Sept – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

CELEBRATE FARTHER’S DAY SAFELY & JOYOUSLY @ DISH ( FATHER’S DAY LUNCH )

“A, B, C, & D VIRUS IS ON THE WAY” – By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka National Sports Council 2020 Members

Eulogy – Mary Irene Lucia Herft (van Rooyen)
14.12.1933 – 22.08.2020

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

The Sri Lankan designer making eco-conscious gender-inclusive clothes – By Hena Sharma

Lipton’s Seat – Tea with breathtaking views – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Obituary: Walter Perumal

Hilton Hotels Sri Lanka together with Big Spark by Gateway and SOS Children’s Villages plan to raise awareness amongst children on “SAVE THE OCEAN” by hosting one of the biggest virtual competitions.

The Weekly Wrap Up with Karina Okotel

Y’S MEN SRI LANKA

The Girl With the Apple
An amazing and true story by Herman Rosenblat

Sri Lankan Romola Sebastianpillai nurtures Irish culture in Darwin-By Conor Byrne

The Colombo Oval and I – by S. Skandakumar

REMEMBERING A LADY EXTRAORDINAIRE: Romany “Romy” Tucker By Joe Van Langenberg

SRI LANKA NEWS (AUGUST 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Just one Drink a Day- new Proposal-Dr Harold Gunatillake

Restless Spirit-Raised Up – by Oscar E V Fernando

Chandiyage Putha | Sangeetha Weeraratne

Hope this brightens your day—Enjoy the good old Sri Lanka Baila

Demise of SHIRALI PEIRIS, the fmr. Police rugby player

Nibunan

Heshani Samantha De Silva – Family Violence: A call for help, yet to be answered

Obituary: Asoka Perera

Click below for events

