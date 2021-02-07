eLanka Newsletter – 7 February 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Feb 7, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged Arundathie Abeysinghe, John Keells Stock Brokers, Raj Gonsalkorale, Sanath Hemachandra eLanka Newsletter – 7 February 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter Celebration of Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day Anniversary in Sydney “SUBJECT OF SUBJUGATION” – by Des Kelly Invitation – 73rd Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka (Melbourne) Englebert Humperdinck’s Song In Honour Of His Wife Patricia Healy Dorsay 73rd Sri Lanka Independence Day event at Consul General’s residence (Sydney – Australia) – Photos thanks to MC Duke Craig Ondarchie MP – Liberal Member for Northern Metropolitan Region – Victoria, Australia – Sri Lanka 73rd Independence day message Letters of Congratulations received by Anton Swan in regards to the OAM from the Governor of Qld. the Premier of Qld and the Senator of Qld. Also the Director of DFAT Lankan Educationalist at the Arabian sands…a glowing tribute – by Sanath Hemachandra Health & Views January 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Raja Museum – tribute to an honored elephant in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe Hilton Colombo Comes Home, Connecting Countries And Dreams Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 73 Sri Lanka Independence Day Celebrations Rainbows in Braille STC OBA walkathon & Picnic 2021 Who is a Buddhist – by Raj Gonsalkorale “NAVAL NICETIES” – By Des Kelly John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, February 05, 2021 Cooking up a tasty dish with food from growing up days in Galle Fort-By Adilah Ismail A memoir of a Sri Lankan hockey legend Ceylon Society of Australia – First General Meeting 2021 At 6.30 PM on Sunday 28 February – Talk by Prianga de Fonseka “A Twist in Baila”(Style) – By Des Kelly The Drink – By Desmond Kelly- Listen and buy the song for 2 bucks! Dingiri Dingale meenakshi Dingiri dinkale – ANBU ENGE 1958 SRI LANKA INDEPENDENCE DAY – 73rd. ANNIVERSARY – by K.L.F. Wijedasa eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia Tewume Ishkole Vaseegara Tamil Movie Advertise on eLanka – Watch Video eLanka Marriage Proposals Seeking to Contact Obituary Notices February Click below for events Share This Post Prev Kalu’s hide away- Sri Lankan Cricketing Legend Next Crocodile celebrates SLIM Digi Awards win for compelling ‘Upgrade’ campaign