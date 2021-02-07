Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 7 February 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 7 February 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 7 February 2021 – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Celebration of Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day Anniversary in Sydney

“SUBJECT OF SUBJUGATION” – by Des Kelly

Invitation – 73rd Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka (Melbourne)

Englebert Humperdinck’s Song In Honour Of His Wife Patricia Healy Dorsay

73rd Sri Lanka Independence Day event at Consul General’s residence (Sydney – Australia) – Photos thanks to MC Duke

Craig Ondarchie MP – Liberal Member for Northern Metropolitan Region – Victoria, Australia – Sri Lanka 73rd Independence day message

Letters of Congratulations received by Anton Swan in regards to the OAM from the Governor of Qld. the Premier of Qld and the Senator of Qld. Also the Director of DFAT

Lankan Educationalist at the Arabian sands…a glowing tribute – by Sanath Hemachandra

Health & Views January 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Raja Museum – tribute to an honored elephant in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Hilton Colombo Comes Home, Connecting Countries And Dreams

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

73 Sri Lanka Independence Day Celebrations

Rainbows in Braille

STC OBA walkathon & Picnic 2021

Who is a Buddhist – by Raj Gonsalkorale

“NAVAL NICETIES” – By Des Kelly

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY – Week Ending, February 05, 2021

Cooking up a tasty dish with food from growing up days in Galle Fort-By Adilah Ismail

A memoir of a Sri Lankan hockey legend

Ceylon Society of Australia – First General Meeting 2021 At 6.30 PM on Sunday 28 February – Talk by Prianga de Fonseka

“A Twist in Baila”(Style) – By Des Kelly

The Drink – By Desmond Kelly- Listen and buy the song for 2 bucks!

Dingiri Dingale meenakshi Dingiri dinkale – ANBU ENGE 1958

SRI LANKA INDEPENDENCE DAY – 73rd. ANNIVERSARY – by K.L.F. Wijedasa

eLanka Resumes – Seeking Jobs for Sri Lankans in Australia

Tewume Ishkole

Vaseegara Tamil Movie

Advertise on eLanka – Watch Video

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Seeking to Contact

Obituary Notices February

