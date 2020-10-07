Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 7th Oct – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 7th Oct – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

THE HON JOSH FRYDENBERG MP – Treasurer – Speech – Budget 2020-2021

“THE BOSUN’S PIPE” – By Des Kelly

PROFESSOR ABHAYA ATTANAYAKE

“PETERITES AROUND THE WORLD” – Appointment of Desmond Kelly, an old Peterite, as Administrator on the Forum

Changing Tracks: Reg and Melbourne grow up together – On Drive with Rafael Epstein

Rugby star Bowala played for six ‘A’ Division clubs-by Althaf Nawaz

Authentic Sri Lankan food at Hela Bojun Hala – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

What does the Liver do for you- how can you prevent liver failure?-Dr Harold Gunatillake

Webinar – Australia India Women in Business – Opportunities & Challenges during COVID-19

THE HON JOSH FRYDENBERG MP – Treasurer – Media Release – Tax relief to support hard working Australians and to create jobs

Thorathuru First Edition with New additions

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Ceylon then-Sri Lanka now-a Void so Wide – by Oscar E V Fernando

Silverscene – Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc – Sept-Oct 2020 – The Club for Good Times in Brisbane

A Redemption Narrative ft. Max Jeganathan

National Council For Child & Youth Welfare(Sri Lanka)

Memories of St Thomas’ College Teachers by Peter Selvaratnam

Dr Harold Gunatillake’s impromptu Speech at his 90th B’day celebrations – Brought to you by eLanka

A tribute to Peter Randolph Peiris – by Lawrence Machado

SRI LANKA NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2020 – By Victor Meldor

Monara Thanna මොනර තැන්න

Please help in contacting Geoffrey Wijesinghe for Trevor Jayetileke

Obituary: CRAGGS, Maxwell Reginald

Tamil Full Movie Pen Adimai Illai | Super Hit Tamil Movies | Family Entertainment Movies

Scenic Beauty of Sri Lanka – Song by A E Manoharan

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Kothu Rotti

