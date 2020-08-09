eLanka Newsletter – 9 Aug – 2nd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Sri Lankan Chaplain completes first year in Sydney – Catholic Chaplain Fr. Ruwan Pradeep
“Grandpa’s Grandpass” By Des Kelly (Editor-In-Chief) eLanka
Ancestral Powers & Properties – by Gajalakshmi Paramasivam
Sri Lankan Street Food – (Sydney) – 9th AUGUST – OUR NEXT TASTE BUD TOUR IS TO COLOMBO-THE CAPITAL OF SRI LANKA
NIGHT OF TERROR DAWN OF HOPE. – By Bernard VanCuylenburg
We are all pilgrims in this word: Celebrating Jean Arasanayagam – By Jennifer Rodrigo
LanCatholic – Quarterly Newsletter of the Sri Lankan New South Wales Catholic Association Volume 1 Issue 1 August 2020
A Biographical Anecdote: Being a Perera: “What’s in a Name…?” by KKS PERERA
Health & Views – July 1st Issue – by Harold Gunatillake
Thomians beat Royalists in a clean sweep at the OBA Battle of the Blues 2020
House System at St. Peter’s College – by Algi Wijewickrema
The Royal College Cricket Team 1984 – You can leave the butterflies for later – by MALINDA SENEVIRATNE
Ramsay away on MasterChef – and it only costs $3.80 – By CINDY TRAN
SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (JULY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Golden Oldies, sung by a group from Mercantile Investments & Finance Ltd
Loolecondera | The first tea plantation in Ceylon | The James Taylor story
AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2020 – Darren Sammy former West Indies Cricket Captain
