eLanka Newsletter – 9 Dec – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

The 49th Annual General Meeting of WASLA (Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION ) – 25th October 2020- In Review

“FIRST DOWN, AGAIN” – by Des Kelly

Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION – WASLA ‘Break-Up’ 2020 – A Great ‘Katha’ and ‘Bajaw’ Party

Neuro-Surgeon Non-pareil – Professor Tissa Wijeyratne – Contributed by Max Gerreyn and Radha de Mel

CHRIS BRAMANANDA AND MERCIA BRAMANANDA – by Radha de Mel

International travellers have flown into Melbourne for the first time in months

The 2020 priestly ordinands: A reminder of God’s faithfulness by Melbourne Catholic

Health & Views December 1st issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Demodara Railway Loop – engineering marvel of Colonial Era By Arundathie Abeysinghe

A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

Silver Fawn Club Inc. Celebrating 50 Years New Year’s Eve Dinner

Burgher Association Australia Summer Community Newsletter December 2020

Max Gerreyn the famous cartoonist and his wife Shereen, honored and awarded Life Memberships at the Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc. AGM held in Perth

The Burgher Exodus from Sri Lanka: A Reading in 1988

Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION – Seniors’ Lunch 8th October

What Arsenic – I have lived 79 years cooking the normal method!!

Never Trust a Cricketer –To Cricket fanatics – Written by a Cricketer’s wife….

A memorable event- Re-visiting and a fete at Spring Valley, Uva Province, Sri Lanka-By Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Jerusalema – Master KG | Jerusalema Dance Challenge | @Danceinspire | 2020

First Sri Lankan born New Zealand MP makes maiden speech

Indian Dance Crew Put LIVES on The Line For @america’s got talent Champions Finale

Breaking the stigma through music-By Gabriella Payne

Kusa Paba-Sinhala Movie

Kee – Tamil Full movie

Seeking to Contact

Blue Christmas Elvis Cover Sung By Gehan Gunasekera

December

