eLanka Newsletter – 9 Dec – 3rd edition – Sri Lankans in Australia Dec 9, 2020

The 49th Annual General Meeting of WASLA (Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION ) – 25th October 2020- In Review
"FIRST DOWN, AGAIN" – by Des Kelly
Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION – WASLA 'Break-Up' 2020 – A Great 'Katha' and 'Bajaw' Party
Neuro-Surgeon Non-pareil – Professor Tissa Wijeyratne – Contributed by Max Gerreyn and Radha de Mel
CHRIS BRAMANANDA AND MERCIA BRAMANANDA – by Radha de Mel
International travellers have flown into Melbourne for the first time in months
The 2020 priestly ordinands: A reminder of God's faithfulness by Melbourne Catholic
Health & Views December 1st issue 2020 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Demodara Railway Loop – engineering marvel of Colonial Era By Arundathie Abeysinghe
A New Year's Eve Celebration Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
Silver Fawn Club Inc. Celebrating 50 Years New Year's Eve Dinner
Burgher Association Australia Summer Community Newsletter December 2020
Max Gerreyn the famous cartoonist and his wife Shereen, honored and awarded Life Memberships at the Australia Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association Inc. AGM held in Perth
The Burgher Exodus from Sri Lanka: A Reading in 1988
Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION – Seniors' Lunch 8th October
What Arsenic – I have lived 79 years cooking the normal method!!
Never Trust a Cricketer –To Cricket fanatics – Written by a Cricketer's wife….
A memorable event- Re-visiting and a fete at Spring Valley, Uva Province, Sri Lanka-By Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Jerusalema – Master KG | Jerusalema Dance Challenge | @Danceinspire | 2020
First Sri Lankan born New Zealand MP makes maiden speech
Indian Dance Crew Put LIVES on The Line For @america's got talent Champions Finale
Breaking the stigma through music-By Gabriella Payne
Kusa Paba-Sinhala Movie
Kee – Tamil Full movie
Seeking to Contact
Blue Christmas Elvis Cover Sung By Gehan Gunasekera
Obituary Notices December